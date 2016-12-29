Area briefs

Tree pick up to begin

TROY — In cooperation with the Miami County Transfer Station and Recycling Center, the city of Troy will be collecting Christmas trees at the curb and taking them to the Miami County Transfer Station. This service will begin Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 31.

The trees are to be placed at the curb at the front of the residence for collection. All decorations, tree stands and plastic bags must be removed from the trees. Trees in large plastic bags will not be picked up.

For questions about this collection, contact the City’s Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 335-1914 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

PEEP session upcoming

TROY — Put on the snow gear and come join the folks at Brukner Nature Center for a tromp through the woods. We will hop, slither, and fly — well, kind of fly — as we observe the natural world around us. Through hands on exploration PEEPers will put on the safety gear and learn what goes on in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit.

Sign-ups for BNC’s Pre-school Environmental Education Program (PEEP) will begin Sunday, Jan. 22. The winter session runs the week of Feb. 21 through the week of March 31. This program offers a unique opportunity for children ages 3-5 to get outdoors and learn through natural discovery.

Classes run for six weeks and are offered for one day a week — on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. An additional afternoon class is offered on Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The fee is $45 for BNC members and $60 for non-members (cash or check). All fees are due upon registration. Class size is limited to 12 children so be sure to sign up today.

Food safety training offered

TROY — The Ohio State University Extension, Miami County, has partnered with TAP (Training Achievement Program) Series to offer an online version of the Level 2 Food Safety training, which meets all Ohio Department of Health requirements.

Participants can complete the online course at their own speed and at a time that works for you. Once training is completed, participants will take a proctored certification exam in Troy.

The deadline to meet this requirement is March 2017. A registration fee of $150 is non-refundable for both the online class and exam. There is an additional fee of $25 if the selected exam date is rescheduled.

The ServSafe Manager exam is proctored by an OSU Extension Educator who is a Certified ServSafe Proctor.

Exam dates are:

• Feb. 1 from 1-4 p.m, with registration due by Jan. 3

• Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon, register by Jan. 6

• Feb. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, register by Jan. 27

Exams will take place in the Miami County Courthouse, OSU Extension Office meeting room, 201 W. Main St., Troy.

Contact the OSU Extension Office, Miami County, at (937) 440-3945 to register.