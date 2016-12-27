Vietnam vet to speak

TROY — Al Mulder, Vietnam era veteran, retired and living in Troy, will share his story during the monthly coffee with veterans at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 197 W. Main St., Troy.

As a child in WW II Holland, Mulder took pride in his parents as they secretly hid Jewish residents from the Nazi soldiers and Gestapo. The image one imagines is much like Corrie Ten Boom and Anne Frank. The drama, under such threats, is shared by Al as he takes listeners back to this critical time in history. Al’s family escaped the Nazis, having provided refuge for those most persecuted by the Nazis. He has shared this remarkable story several times before audiences at churches and historical society gatherings.

Coffee and donuts will be served from 9-11 a.m. Elevator assistance is available to reach the museum on the second floor. For more information, call 332-8852.

Skating event set

TROY — January is National Skating Month and Troy Skating Club is celebrating by hosting a free open skating event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. Bring your family and friends and enjoy some skating. Skate rental is $1, and there will be a few door prizes.

PEEP session upcoming

TROY — Put on the snow gear and come join the folks at Brukner Nature Center for a tromp through the woods. We will hop, slither, and fly — well, kind of fly — as we observe the natural world around us. Through hands on exploration PEEPers will put on the safety gear and learn what goes on in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit.

Sign-ups for BNC’s Pre-school Environmental Education Program (PEEP) will begin Sunday, Jan. 22. The winter session runs the week of Feb. 21 through the week of March 31. This program offers a unique opportunity for children ages 3-5 to get outdoors and learn through natural discovery.

Classes run for six weeks and are offered for one day a week — on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. An additional afternoon class is offered on Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. The fee is $45 for BNC members and $60 for non-members (cash or check). All fees are due upon registration. Class size is limited to 12 children so be sure to sign up today.

Farm management school offered

TROY — OSU Extension will offer an advanced farm management school for area producers at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 6, at the Hobart Center for Local Government, 510 Water St., Troy.

The first session will cover how to prepare year-end farm balance sheets and determine the health of your business. Ways to trim the cost of production will also be discussed.

The next session will be a discussion on how an IRS tax return is not the best financial document for a farm manager to rely on for course direction or course correction. We will cover how records can tell a much better story about the farm financial performance down to the crop and/or animal enterprise, the crop production location and retrievable information to determine paid cost of production. Record keeping does not only involve financial transactions, but production activities, pesticide application, labor demands, land management and maintenance. All have a link to financial management but might not be kept in a traditional ledger or computerized record keeping system.

The goal of the final session will seek to answer questions such as: Is there enough cash? How much of my business do I own? Are we making (enough) money? And Is this a good investment of my time and money? We will look at key financial performance indicators and the future of your farming business.

Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple. Late registration is $45 per person. To register, contact the office at 440-3945 or visit go.osu.edu/miamiagevents for information. Deadline to register is Jan. 18.