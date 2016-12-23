Area briefs

Museum announces foundation

TROY — The Overfield Tavern Museum Board of Trustees has announced the formation of a new 501(c)(3) tax deductible foundation. Funds support the preservation, maintenance, operation and development of the Overfield Tavern Museum and its educational programs.

An opportunity to quadruple donations to the Overfield Tavern Museum Foundation is available at this time. The Troy Foundation’s governing board recently set aside $45,700 to use as matching funds for gifts made to 501(c)(3) organizations serving the needs in Troy. Under their program, each gift of up to $250 will be matched by the Troy Foundation. They would double the original gift and distribute a check to the recipient in the donor’s name. Their Matching Gift Fund will remain in effect until the funds set aside are depleted.

If the Overfield Tavern Museum is named as the recipient, the donation will be re-doubled by a private benefactor. For example, a $250 donation that is matched by the Troy Foundation becomes a $500 donation to the Overfield Tavern Museum, when so designated. This donation will then be doubled by the private benefactor to become a tax-deductible donation of $1,000.

YMCA offers adult sports leagues

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking team registrations for an upcoming adult basketball league. The winter basketball league takes place at both the Piqua and Robinson branches on Tuesday evenings beginning Jan. 24.

Registration goes through Jan. 6. This league consists of eight games plus a tournament with a cost of $325 per team if all members of the team are YMCA Members, and $400 per team if non-members.

For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]

Veterinary feed directive meeting set

TROY — The OSU Extension-Miami County office will hold an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 on the new Veterinary Feed Directive.

Starting Jan. 1, veterinarians will need to write a feed directive or prescription for medically important drugs to be used in livestock feed and for specific health concerns. Veterinarian Tim McDermott, DVM, representatives from a local feed supply store, and OSU Extension will be on-hand to answer questions and explain how this will impact local producers.

Livestock producers, 4-H and FFA parents are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be held at the Miami County Courthouse in the extension meeting room. Make a reservation by Jan. 6 to 440-3945 or [email protected]