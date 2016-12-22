Offices to close

TROY — Troy City offices will be closed in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays today, and Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. For the New Year’s holiday, offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

City refuse collection and the curbside recycling program will be on schedule (Monday-Friday) during the holidays. Refuse and recycling is to be placed out for pick up no later than 7 a.m. on the day of collection.

Questions related to the refuse and recycling schedules are referred to the Central Maintenance & Service Facility at 335-1914.