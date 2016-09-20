Area briefs

Card shower for Renches

COVINGTON — There comes a time when we all need our friends. Not feeling well for quite a long time may bring back those memories when every day was a good day.

Jim and Linda Rench of Covington are both experiencing health problems. A card or a note of encouragement will help them realize that their friends are cheering them on to much better health.

To send a card or note, please mail to: Jim and Linda Rench, Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington, OH 45318.

Newton Fall Fair set

PLEASANT HILL — On Friday, Oct. 7, the Newton FFA and FCCLA will be holding its 86th Annual Fall Fair at Newton Local Schools. This event has become a tradition. It signals that harvest is near, cooler weather is here and the year is well underway.

Their traditional pulled pork dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m. The Newton High School Marching Band will perform its contest show at 6 p.m. on the soccer field. There will also be two large jumpies for kids, a kiddie tractor pull, produce exhibits, class competitions, and a dance for grades 7-12 to conclude the evening.

There will be exhibits by the FCCLA chapter in the Baked Goods, Canning, Crafts and Flowers categories. There are many divisions in each of these categories. The students as well as community members are invited to enter their entries.

There will be exhibits by the FFA chapter in the shop and crop categories with divisions of: Grain, Shop, Eggs, Hay, Silage, Vegetables, and Fruit. Also, there is a category of Agricultural Promotion featuring student ag projects, posters, farm photography and farm displays.