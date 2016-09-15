Realtors honored at conference

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — The Ohio Association of Realtors recognize these realtors: Deb Castle, Mary Couser, David Galbreath, Jeff Marconette, Donna Mergler, Patty Murphy, Christine Price, Shirley Snyder, Connie Strobel, and Shari Thokey for having received the Ohio Association of Realtors President’s Sales Club Award for 2015 during the Ohio Association of Realtors annual business conference in Columbus this coming weekend.

Their unsurpassed dedication to customers service, unlimited enthusiasm and high regard for making American dreams possible have helped them achieve this prestigious award.

They are the best of the best — the essence of what Galbreath Realtors is all about.