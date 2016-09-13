Family reunion to be held

BRADFORD — The Sargent family reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Harris Creek Church, State Route 721, Bradford.

The potluck lunch will begin at 12:45 p.m. Attendees are asked to take either main dishes, desserts or salads. Beverages and table service will be provided.

For more information, call (937) 492-7352.

Davidson to address Optimists

TROY — Ohio 8th District Congressman Warren Davidson will be addressing the Troy Noon Optimist Club at noon on Monday, Sept. 19, at LaPiazza Italian Restaurant, 2 North Market St., Troy.

Congressman Davidson won a special election of June 7, 2016 to finish the term of former Congressman and Speaker of the House John Boehner, and he will be running again in the Nov. 8 general election for a full two-year term of his own.

Cooking class planned

PIQUA — Lucas Schlumpf from Olive Oil Oasis in Troy will present “Cooking with Olive Oil” at the YWCA Piqua on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Participants will learn about olive oil from its health benefits to its use in cooking. The Olive Oasis Staff will share new recipe ideas ranging from appetizers, salads, fruit and dinners to desserts.

For more information or to register for class, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St., or call (937) 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped-accessible.

Basic Beekeeping for Beginners

TROY — Are you interested in keeping honey bees or would like more information to make that decision? Over the course of the five weeks, learn from experienced beekeepers what you need to know about starting your own bee business.

Classes will be held from 6:3—8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 27 to Oct 25. in the Extension Meeting Room at the Courthouse in Troy. A fee of $65 includes handouts, refreshments and a beginner’s beekeeping book

For more information, contact Amanda Bennett at (937) 440-3945 or [email protected]

Developmental disabilities conference set

PIQUA — “My Story, a Journey into Self-Advocacy,” a one-day conference aimed at people with developmental disabilities to increase knowledge and awareness of ways to advocate for themselves and achieve their dreams, is planned for Sept. 30.

Guests at the event will hear about the many accomplishments of other self-advocates and learn what they are doing in their own lives to strive for their goals and make our communities a better place to live, work and play – together.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the North Hall and Theater at Edison State Community College in Piqua.

Locals graduate from basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Two local U.S. Air Force Airmen have graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Airman Chase A. Mayabb is the son of Joy and Travis Mayabb of West Milton, Ohio. He is a 2016 graduate of Milton Union High School, West Milton, Ohio.

Airman Tyler R. Welch is a 2016 graduate of Troy High School, Troy, Ohio.

The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.