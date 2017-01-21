Ag leadership program seeks applicants

COLUMBUS — The leadership and advocacy development program AgriPOWER is now accepting applications for participation.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s AgriPOWER Class IX will include 20 individuals who are committed to improving their understanding of important issues and are willing to develop skills to become effective advocates for the farm and food community. Applications are due April 17.

The AgriPOWER program consists of seven multiday institute sessions across 17 days between July 2017 and March 2018. Two sessions will be held out of state including one in Washington, D.C.

Participants will experience a personal strengths assessment, communications training and various levels of leadership development. Subjects to be explored include local, state and national government and politics, farm and food policy issues, understanding activists and advocacy, the role of farm organizations, economic issues, food production systems, traditional and social media, and more.

Ohio Farm Bureau offers a limited number of scholarships to help defray the $4,500 per person tuition fee. There also is a $400 deposit, which is refunded based on attendance and completion of the program. County Farm Bureaus are encouraged to consider nominating applicants. Other farm organizations or employers may also help with an individual’s tuition.

To learn more about the program, see specific session dates, read about past participants’ experiences and complete an application, visit ofbf.org/agripower.