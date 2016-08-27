Miami East FFA recognized by National FFA

CASSTOWN — The National FFA Organization recently announced the results of the National FFA Evaluations. Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter was selected as a 3-Star National Chapter for the National FFA Chapter Award Program. A 3-star is the highest award a chapter can be recognized for in the National Chapter process. In order to be considered for such an honor, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter had to place in the top 10 percent in the state of Ohio. In May, the chapter learned that they were in the Top 10 in the state and would have their application forwarded to national evaluations.

This is the 16th straight year that the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter will be recognized at the National FFA Convention in their National Chapter Award program. Two students will receive the plaque on stage during the National FFA Convention, October 22 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The National FFA Chapter Award program recognized FFA chapters for developing and conducting a detailed Program of Activities (POA). These activities and projects provide opportunities for members to achieve in the areas of student, chapter, or community development. Every year, chapters are recognized as having earned a one-, two-, or three-star rating on their National Chapter application.

In the National Agriscience Fair Kylie Blair and Jessica Gillum are national finalists. They will compete in Division 3, Environmental Sciences with their research project, “Does Clean Water Mean Clean Soil?” They will interview and defend their research on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Graduates Madeline Davis, Colin Gump, Grand Hodge, and Cody Reid will receive the American FFA Degree on Saturday, Oct. 22. This is an honor that only 3,500 FFA members across the country will accomplish. Their applications were forwarded to the National FFA because they have been a successful leader, been involved in various community service activities, earned at least $10,000 from their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, and been an active member of the FFA.

Additionally, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter is guided by strong leadership provided by the 2016-17 officer team. The team met over the summer in a Summer Officer Retreat to plan for the upcoming school year and FFA activities. The officers are: Emma Linn, president; Katie Bodenmiller, vice president; Alyssa Westgerdes, secretary; Alex DiNardo, treasurer; Carly Gump, reporter; Alex Isbrandt, sentinel; Weston Hodge, student adviser; and Emily Thimmes, chaplain. Their adviser is Marie Carity. The Miami East Ag Ed Program is a satellite program of the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.