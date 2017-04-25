Board welcomes Republican appointee Long

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections met Tuesday afternoon, bringing with them the new Republican appointee for the board, Rob Long.

“It’s a great honor to be appointed to the board of elections,” Long said.

The Miami County Republican Party appointed Long to fill the vacant Republican seat on the board, joining fellow Republican board member Ryan King. Chairperson Dave Fisher and the other board members welcomed Long to the board.

Long is an attorney with a private practice in Troy. He also is a former assistant prosecuting attorney, serving between June 2000 and February 2014. He worked under former Miami County Prosecutor and current Miami County Municipal Court Judge Gary Nasal, as well as under current Miami County Prosecutor Tony Kendell.

“I thought that … my background as an attorney and former prosecuting attorney and with my desire to continue to serve the citizens of Miami County that I would be a good fit with the board of elections,” Long said. “I’m going to work hard at it to the best of my ability.”

When asked about any goals he had for his role on the board, Long said that they “would be to serve the citizens of Miami County and make sure that we have fair and well-run elections.”

The board also discussed the open deputy director position during their meeting. The deputy director of the board is required to be a registered Democrat in order to balance out the representation of Democrats and Republicans at the board of elections since the director, Bev Kendall, is a Republican and Fisher is a Democrat.

Fisher called for bipartisanship in hiring someone for the deputy director position in order to avoid more turnover. He explained that while this has typically been a hire that the Democratic board members focus on and make, he and fellow Democrat board member Audrey Gillespie wanted everyone on the board to be comfortable with whom they hired for this role.

“We have seen a lot of turnover with the director and deputy director positions,” Fisher said. “I want you as Republicans on this board (to be) as involved in this hire as we are.”

“It has to be a collective hire and the right person,” Gillespie said.

There are currently five possible candidates that they will be considering. The board is expected to meet in executive session on Tuesday, May 2, the same day as the special election, to discuss some of the possible candidates.

The board is also moving forward with creating a manual of operations for board employees and members to cover issues and procedures that the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office has not already covered with directives. This can include a compilation of policies on interoffice relationships, employee procedures, what employees should do if a family member is on the ballot, and other various circumstances.

The board also re-approved the contract with Lewis and Michael Moving and Storage, Inc. in Dayton for the delivery of the TSX voting machines to polling locations for the May 2 special election. The cost did not change, but there was a typo in the previously approved contract that needed to be corrected.

Open deputy director position discussed

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336