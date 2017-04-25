MCPH observes Infant Immunization Week

TROY — National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW) is an annual observance to promote the benefits of immunizations and to improve the health of children 2 years old or younger. NIIW highlights the positive impact of vaccination on the lives of infants and children, and to call attention to immunization achievements.

Miami County Public Health (MCPH) will celebrate NIIW, set for April 22-29, as part of World Immunization Week (WIW), an initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO). During WIW, all six WHO regions, including more than 180 Member States, territories, and areas, will simultaneously promote immunization, advance equity in the use of vaccines and universal access to vaccination services, and enable cooperation on cross-border immunization activities.

The vaccines that babies receive in their first 24 months will protect them from Polio, Measles, Mumps, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Tetanus and many others diseases. To make sure your baby is on track to receive all of their vaccines; you should contact your doctor, or call us to speak with one of our public health nurses.

MCPH offers vaccines through our immunization clinic. MCPH’s nurses have years of experience and are the vaccine experts for infants, children, teens and adults of all ages. MCPH clinics accept Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance.

MCPH Immunization Clinic hours are:

• Every Tuesday 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

• Every Thursday 8-11 a.m.

• First Thursday of each month 4-6:30 p.m.

• Walk-ins are welcome

Miami County Public Health is located at 510 W. Water St., Troy. For more information, call (937) 573-3518