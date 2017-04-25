UVMC recognizes volunteers for service

IQUA — Upper Valley Medical Center thanked its many dedicated volunteers with a Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon April 12, at The Learning Place in Piqua. UVMC volunteers provided 22,976 hours of service to the hospital in 2016.

“We are honored to recognize our dedicated team of UVMC volunteers. Each volunteer supports our patients, visitors, staff and community with their service through their giving spirit. We are truly blessed to have them as part of the Premier Health team,” said Robin Fisher, manager of volunteer services at UVMC.

Recognized for 15,500 hours of service was Margaret Attenweiler, while Betty Gerken was recognized for 14,000 hours. Joyce Carpenter was honored for 10,500 hours and Dori Perry, 10,000 hours.

Others recognized were: Eleanor Sweigart, 9,500 hours; Dee Colins, 8,500 hours; Ken Schwartz, 7,000 hours; Libby McCabe, 6,000 hours; Bill Christie and Becky Voisinet, 5,500 hours; Liz DeWeese and Arlene Van Malsen, 4,500 hours; Linda Bernard, 4,000 hours; Janie Evans and Ray Guillozet, 3,500 hours; Barbara Ayers and Chris Miller, 2,500 hours; Andrea Machicao, Joyce Morrow, Judy Pfister and Dottie Wettstone, 2,000 hours; Ray Hoover, Linda Phillips, Bev Plantz, and Mary Ann Preston, 1,500 hours.

Also recognized were Janice Birman and Emiko Narui, 1,000 hours; Tom Hemmelgarn, Ashley Mullins, Dave Shinabery, Betty Smith and Barb Wilson, 750 hours; Kay Angle, Janie Ayres, Janet Bosserman, Jim Filipiak, Jim Hoblit, Karen Hudson, Martha Kuntz and Sue Shields, 500 hours; Jan Davis, Stephanie Filipiak, Beverly Helsinger, Stan Kriesberg, Doug Streitenberger, Ted Tinsler and Janice Tymoszenko, 300 hours; and Amy Dawson, Diana Erwin, Sue Oda and Janet Taylor, 100 hours.

Receiving community service certificates were UVMC Project Search interns: Cameron MacRitchie, Alan Williams, Isaac Stull, Angela Hess, Ashley Lightle, Brittany Belt, and Brittany Meyer.