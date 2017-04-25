Troy man sentenced in cocaine cases

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man will spend three and a half years in prison for possession and trafficking of cocaine.

William A. White, 44, of Troy, was sentenced to serve 11 months for fifth degree felony possession of cocaine and 30 months for third degree tampering with evidence in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Those sentences will run concurrent with one another.

In a separate case, White was sentenced to serve 12 months for two counts of fourth degree trafficking cocaine. The sentences from both cases will be served consecutively with one another for a total of 42 months in prison.

Judge Jeannine Pratt said the two sentences were to run consecutive to one another to protect the public and the incidents occurred on separate dates. She also suspended his driver’s license for two years. Judge Pratt noted White expressed no genuine remorse and noted his lengthy criminal history and his three prior prison terms.

White was first arrested for possession of cocaine by Ohio State Highway Patrol on Feb. 28, 2016. He was then charged with cocaine trafficking following a DEA search warrant at 219 E. Canal Street last year.

White was ordered to pay restitution to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Troy Police Department for drug testing.

In January 2017, White, was arrested with a warrant at the Motel 6 in Troy on drug charges. Officers located a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

By Melanie Yingst [email protected]

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

