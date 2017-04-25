More than $8K raised for scholarships

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College held a successful inaugural Girls’ Night Out Little Black Dress Celebration of Women’s Education on April 19, raising over $8,000 to support women’s scholarships.

More than 125 women attended the event at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “This was the first year for this event, and we could not be more pleased with both the attendance and the generosity of the attendees,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

Larson said the event far exceed its goal of $5,000. “These funds will make the difference in the lives of women who have great potential but face immediate financial barriers to higher education,” she noted, adding, “Many of the women in attendance were alumni of Edison State, and this was an opportunity for them to pay it forward and encourage other women to pursue their dreams.”

The event was made possible by sponsors including Harris Jeweler; Edison State Community College; Dr. Doreen Larson; Benny Scott; Unity National Bank; Favorite Insurance Agency and Hamler-Gingrich Insurance Agency; Winans Chocolates and Coffees; Horan; Hobart Service; Montage Café and Catering; Mary Kay Consultant Kat Thomas; Mary Kay Consultant Kim Kiehl; Wayne Healthcare; and Premier Health-Upper Valley Medical Center.

Next year’s Little Black Dress event will be held on April 18, 2018, with registration opening after Jan. 1 at www.edisonohio.edu/LBD. The Edison Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, tax-exempt organization.