Commissioners approve purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases and signed an agreement for consulting services.

The commissioners signed an independent contractor agreement with Bruns Consulting to perform plans examining services for the Department of Development. Bruns Consulting will work with the department on an as-needed basis at a total cost not to exceed $85,000 in 2017, at a rate of $94 per hour.

The board approved the purchase of a new John Deere Ztrak mower for the Facilities and Operations Department from Koenig Equipment of Tipp City. Their current mower has been used for eight seasons and requires frequent repairs. It will be rotated out as a backup mower.

The department is responsible for mowing approximately 12-14 acres. The total cost of the new equipment, including a 36-month warranty will be $9,221.

The commissioners also authorized the purchase of two workstations for the Department of Job and Family Services from Contract Source Inc. of Broadview Heights, Ohio. The new Trendway workstations will be installed in the Fraud Investigators office. The total cost will be $2,814.

As part of the courtroom recording system update, the commissioners approved the purchase of nine 10-port network switches at a cost of $2,699.

The commissioners also designated Police Memorial Week, which will be observed May 15-21.

By Cecilia Fox [email protected]

