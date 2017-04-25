Board raises lunch prices

TIPP CITY — At their meeting Monday night, the Tipp City school board voted to increase lunch fees and approved personnel changes.

The board approved an increase in lunch prices by 15 cents for next school year. Lunch prices will increase to $2.50 for kindergarten through fifth grade, and to $2.75 for students in middle school and high school.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf noted that the last time the district increased lunch prices was the 2013-14 school year.

The board also welcomed several new staff members Monday night, including Kelly Drayton, a high school science teacher, and Adam Toohey,a high school and middle school intervention specialist.

The board also approved district employee Jim Sagona’s move from high school English teacher to network administrator and technology integrator.

By Cecilia Fox

Reach Cecilia Fox at [email protected]

