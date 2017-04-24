PPD interrupt alleged drug buy

PIQUA – An alleged drug dealer is off the street, along with a substantial amount of fentanyl, following a Piqua police investigation, a portion of which ended with an arrest on Monday afternoon.

Assistant chief Marty Grove said, “Based on information obtained through the investigation, which included information from citizens in Piqua, we were able to interrupt a drug deal which took place in front of R-Pets on Covington Avenue.”

“During the course of that,” said Grove, “Jonathan Van Atta was taken into custody.”

Van Atta, 45, lives in Piqua but is believed to be staying in Dayton. He was found in possession of 38 capsules of suspected fentanyl.

Grove said that Van Atta is suspected to have supplied fentanyl, which resulted in an early-April overdose in Piqua, in which the person who overdosed required Narcan in order to be revived. That alleged action resulted in Van Atta being charged with a second-degree felony of corrupting another with drugs.

In addition to the charge of corrupting another with drugs, Van Atta is also charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony and trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth-degree.

Van Atta was taken to the Miami County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and Grove said it is possible that additional charges may be filed against Van Atta.

