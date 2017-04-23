Sweet summer time

By Melody Vallieu

MIAMI COUNTY — A bounty of outdoor events are scheduled around Miami County this summer. Celebrations of strawberries, motorcycles, railroads and history will be found throughout the county’s towns and villages.

Events in downtowns — and in the middle of the Great Miami River — also will celebrate all the fun and sun summer brings.

And, don’t forget the Miami County Fair — the county’s last hurrah before fall — and school — sneaks in and takes over.

“We are gearing up for another busy summer filled with sporting activities, family events and live music throughout the county,” said Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau Executive Director Diana Thompson. “And summer is the season for great recreational experiences such as cycling, running, canoeing and kayaking.”

A list of events, compiled by the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau, follows. For more information, visit their website at homegrowngreat.com.

• Taste of the Arts — May 19, downtown Piqua

An evening of fun, music and food in downtown Piqua. Be sure to stop in and see the various demonstrations in the storefronts while enjoying a variety of live music. At the corner of Ash and Main Streets you will find a huge selection of food options from various local restaurants and caterers. Items range from $1-$4. Visit www.MainStreetPiqua.com for more.

• Upper Valley Fiber Fest — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20, Miami County Fairgrounds

A celebration of all things fiber related, spinning, knitting, weaving, quilting, crochet, felting and more. Lots of hands on demonstrations and plenty of vendors. More at www.UpperValleyFiberFest.org.

• Third Annual Gourmet Food Truck Competition & Rally — May 20, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Miami County Fairgrounds

Teams of food trucks will gather at the Miami County Fairgrounds to show off their best dishes and desserts. The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.miamicountyohiofair.com.

• Troy Strawberry Festival — June 3-4, downtown Troy and the levee

This festival features strawberry cuisine along with a wide variety of great foods offered by area non-profit organizations. Browse the over 125 top art and craft exhibitors who display their unique, handmade wares. Join in the strawberry pie eating contest, diaper derby, corn toss, children’s area and enjoy free entertainment. Free parking and shuttle services. Visit www.GoStrawberries.com.

• Bradford Railroad Festival — June 3, Bradford

The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum Festival & Train Meet features train layouts, model train and historical train vendors, children’s activities, entertainment, a garden train exhibit, speakers, workshops, demonstrations and food. The Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum dedicates this festival to the preservation of Bradford & southwestern Ohio railroad heritage. Admission is $5; children 12 and under free with a paying adult. Go to www.BradfordRRMuseum.org

• Canal Music Fest — 7 p.m. June 10, Tipp City Park

Canal Music Fest celebrates its eighth season with Satisfaction, a tribute to The Rolling Stones. Bring your chair for an evening of classic tunes and good neighbors. Free. More at www.TippCityArtsCouncil.com.

• Family Days at the Johnston Farm — June 10-11, Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 North Hardin Road, Piqua

Explore the family home of John Johnston with hands on activities, costumed interpreters and demonstrations. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days gone by. Visit the home and learn how the family lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight into the lives of the people who first called Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles per hour. Visit www.JohnstonFarmOhio.com.

• Dog Show sponsored by Echo Hills Kennel Club of Ohio Inc. — June 17-18, Miami County Fairgrounds

This AKC all breed dog show will be held on June 17th – 18th at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Friday is breed specific specialties only. Saturday and Sunday we average over 1,000 dogs a day with breed representatives from over 90% of the AKC recognized breeds. We offer conformation, obedience and rally. This is a wonderful opportunity to talk to people who enjoy the same breed of dog as you or find out more about the breeds you might be interested in purchasing in the future. There is a large assortment of vendors that cater to everything that a dog needs and some items for their owners as well. Got to www.EchoHillsKennelClub.com.

• 32nd annual West Milton Triathlon — June 17, West Milton Municipal Park

Athletic contest consisting of 4 miles of canoeing, 5 miles of running and 17 miles of biking. Teams of two start at the West Milton park and end at the park entrance. There is a registration fee to participate. Call for more information, call 698-0287 or visit www.speedy-feet.com.

• Antique & Artisan Show — 9 am. to 4 p.m. June 17, downtown Tipp City

This show features a premier display of antiques and a diverse array of artisans from all over the Midwest. More than 80 vendors and 3,000 visitors enjoy displays, demonstrations, local food, entertainment and farmers market each year. Free to attend. See www.DowntownTippCity.org.

• Rock Piqua! Riverfront Concert Series — June 17, Lock Nine Park, Piqua

Featuring Spungewurthy and Brother Believe. Regional entertainment will fill the air and food and beverage vendors will be on hand. Visit www.RockPiqua.com.

• Treasure Island River Fest — June 24, Treasure Island Park, Troy

River fun for the whole family. The fun includes a 12-mile river race and fun float, music, kid’s race, photo scavenger hunt, food and more. Go to www.troyohio.gov.

• Troy Summer Skating Competition — July 1316, Hobart Arena, Troy

This figure and freestyle competitions is part of the Future Champions Series and will host over 300 participants from all over the US. See www.TroySkatingClub.org.

• Rock Piqua! Riverfront Concert Series — July 15, Lock Nine Park, Piqua

Featuring The American Kings and The Motown Sounds of Touch. Regional entertainment will fill the air and food and beverage vendors will be on hand. More at www.RockPiqua.com.

• Miami Valley Music Fest — July 21-22, Troy Eagles Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy

The 2017 Miami Valley Music Fest will offer attendees a full weekend of music, camping, and fun to raise funds for local charities. Live music from more than 12 bands will provide an eclectic mix of rock, country, funk, blues, bluegrass and reggae from the region’s best musical acts. Pre-sale tickets for the weekend can be purchased online at www.MiamiValleyMusicFest.com. Primitive camping will be available through the Troy Eagles Campgrounds, and coolers are permitted in the festival area.

• Canoegrass — August 3-6, Adventures on the Great Miami, 1995 Ross Road, Tipp City

Canoegrass is a weekend celebration of bluegrass music, the best of the human spirit and river life. The banks of the Great Miami River will come alive with the best entertainers in the region. The best seat in the house just may be from a canoe or tube. Bring a cooler, camp and celebrate the river life. Visit www.canoegrass.com.

• Miami County Fair — Aug. 11-17, Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy

Celebrating Miami County’s rich agricultural heritage, the Miami County Fair is a timeless tradition consisting of competitions, entertainment, harness racing, tractor pulls, art exhibits, games and rides and great food. This year’s main Grandstand concert features Chris Lane and Clark Manson at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Admission is 9 years of age and older — daily ticket, $5; season ticket, $20. Go to www.MiamiCountyOhioFair.com.

• Down a River, Down a Beer — 4-9 p.m. Aug. 12, Lock Nine Park, Piqua

Enjoy craft beers and a float down the river in Piqua. Craft beer tastings & river activities to benefit and promote river corridor stewardship along the Great Miami River near Piqua. Visit www.MainStreetPiqua.com.

• Festival of Nations — Aug. 19, The Great Miami River levee, Troy

2017 featured country is Ukraine. Residents of Troy, Miami County and beyond will be able to experience and celebrate cultures from around the world through interactive booths/displays, food, dance, music, story-telling and arts and crafts. All ages will enjoy learning about various countries, which are represented by local residents who want to share their heritage. Colorful tents and booths will create a festive look for the Festival area. Also, there will be multi-cultural entertainment presented on the open-air stage during the entire festival. Food from many different countries is always a highlight of the event each year. Individual delegations prepare authentic, traditional food items representative of their countries. The event is free and is open to the public — and will include the Parade of Nations at 4 p.m. Go to www.TroyFestivalofNations.com.

• Rock Piqua! Riverfront Concert Series — Aug. 19, Lock Nine Park, Piqua

Featuring Clark Manson and Reflektion, regional entertainment will fill the air and food and beverage vendors will be on hand. See www.RockPiqua.com.

• Troy Mayor’s Concert — Aug. 20, Prouty Plaza, Downtown Troy

The Dayton Philharmonic returns to Troy every year for the Mayor’s Concert. This is a long-standing tradition in Troy and is free to the public. Bring a chair and enjoy the show.

• Fort Rowdy Gathering, Sept. 2-4, Community Park – Covington

The depiction of a bustling, small trading village set in the late 1700s and early 1800s is what you step into when you enter the Covington Community Park. Falling leaves and the smell of open fires lure you to the “Gathering” and all the homemade foods, arts and crafts will have you wanting to linger. Authentic demonstrations, contests, games and entertainment throughout the two-day event add up to fun and enjoyment for the whole family. The 208-foot-long portable footbridge will carry you across the Stillwater River to the Mountain man encampments and a true feeling of life of a by-gone era. Free. More at www.FortRowdy.org.

• Bikefest — Sept. 15-16, downtown Piqua

This year’s event promises to be full of energy and entertainment and will offer something for everyone, not just motorcycle riders, but people of all ages. A special emphasis was given this year to bringing in more motorcycle-oriented vendors. Attendees can expect to see lots of motorcycles on display from bike builders and/or dealers as well as more biker gear and accessories. There will also be a great selection of food vendors, plus artisans, face painting for the kids on Saturday afternoon and more. Piqua Harley-Davidson, located on U.S. Route 36 just east of I-75, will also have a variety of entertainment and other activities. Both locations will have a beer garden. See more at www.piquabikefest.com.

• Taste of Troy — Sept. 16, downtown Troy

Troy Main Street Inc. presents the 2017 Taste of Troy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Public Square in downtown Troy. The event includes sample food from many local restaurants, a farmers market, beer and wine tastings and live music. Tickets for food and drink tastes can be purchased at the Taste of Troy. See www.TroyMainStreet.org.

• Tour de Donut — Sept. 16, downtown Troy

Ohio’s largest one-day cycling event. The Tour de Donut is a unique bicycle event, where your ability to eat donuts is just as important as your ability to ride your bicycle fast. The event is a mass start timed ride where riders visit doughnut stops and eat doughnuts. For each doughnut the rider eats during the ride (and keeps down) they have 5 minutes deducted from their ride time. There are prizes in several classes including the coveted golden Tour de Donut championship belt for the best adjusted “donut time. ” Awards for the most doughnuts eaten in several classes, and for the speed freaks, the fastest bike only time. This ride is intended to be fun and includes all cyclists pro to amateur. Go to www.TheTourDeDonut.com.

• WACO Celebration & Fly-In — Sept. 15-17, WACO Air Museum and Learning Center, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy

WACO owners fly their aircraft back to Troy, the site of their manufacture. Come and see these aircraft close up and talk to the people who restored, maintain and fly these wonderful machines. Tour the newly renovated WACO Air Museum, enjoy food, and for an additional fee, take a ride in an open cockpit biplane. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.WacoAirMuseum.org.

• Tipp City Mum Festival — Sept. 22-24, City Park, Tipp City

At one time, Tipp City was known for growing a large variety of mums. The festival celebrates this heritage, and the hometown pride instilled in this tight community. A parade strolls down historic Main Street and directly into the community park where arts, crafts, games and entertainment are abundant. The event includes a Friday night cruise-in, Saturday parade followed by festival activities at the City Park, Sunday festival activities. Live entertainment both Saturday and Sunday! For more, call 387-6774 or visit www.TippCityMumFestival.org.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily Newsfile photo Sisters Ella and Mara Fine walk a pair of lambs to get some exercise during the 2016 Miami County Fair. Both are a part of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_160817aw_Fair_lambs.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily Newsfile photo Sisters Ella and Mara Fine walk a pair of lambs to get some exercise during the 2016 Miami County Fair. Both are a part of the Elizabeth Livestock 4-H Club. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file photo Twins Desmond and DeNae Whiteside, 5, stopped for a moment to hug a roving strawberry with their mother, Brittni Whiteside Sunday afternoon during the Troy Strawberry Festival. Whiteside said they have come to the festival in past years. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_160605aw_TSF_berry.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file photo Twins Desmond and DeNae Whiteside, 5, stopped for a moment to hug a roving strawberry with their mother, Brittni Whiteside Sunday afternoon during the Troy Strawberry Festival. Whiteside said they have come to the festival in past years. Mike Ullery | Civitas Media file photo A visitor to the 2016 Piqua Bikefest looks at the selection of bikes on display during the September event. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_PG15_image3.jpg Mike Ullery | Civitas Media file photo A visitor to the 2016 Piqua Bikefest looks at the selection of bikes on display during the September event. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file photo Vocalist Lauren Kelly entertains a crowd, while event-goers partake in festival treats and arts and crafts during the 2016 Tipp City Mum Festival. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_160924aw_Mum_Fest_0291.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News file photo Vocalist Lauren Kelly entertains a crowd, while event-goers partake in festival treats and arts and crafts during the 2016 Tipp City Mum Festival.

