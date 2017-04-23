Council candidates tout qualifications

TROY — The city of Troy will have two contested candidate races to chose from on their ballot on the May 2 Primary.

Two are vying for the 5th Ward council member seat, incumbent William “Bill” Twiss (incumbent) and William Rozell.

Voters will select three council members at-large from five potential candidates: Thomas Andrew Brinkman, William Lutz, Robin Oda (incumbent), Todd Severt and Lynne Snee (incumbent).

Former at-large council member John Terwilliger is running for the 2nd Ward council member position. Second Ward council member Doug Tremblay announced he will not be seeking another term earlier this year.

Terwilliger will run against Democrat Cynthia Schaeffer in the November General Election.

The following Troy City Council Republicans had their petitions approved to be placed on the ballot and are running unopposed: President: Martha A. Baker; Treasurer: Melvin R. Shane; 1st Ward: Thomas M. Kendall; 2nd Ward: John Terwilliger; 3rd Ward: John W. Schweser; 4th Ward: Bobby W. Phillips; and 6th Ward: Brock Heath.

TROY CITY COUNCIL 5TH WARD

(Residents will vote for one of the two candidates)

• William “Bill” Twiss

Family: Married with four children. Wife, Mandy, and children, Anna (11), William (8), Ruby (6) and Georgia (3).

Occupation: Sales at LexisNexis

Previous political experience: Currently serving second term for Troy City Council 5th Ward.

Qualifications: A desire to keep Troy great. I bring a diverse business background from manufacturing, education and sales that allowed me to utilize my business degree from Miami University and my master’s degree in Education from the University of Dayton. I am a Troy Leadership graduate and have been involved in local scouting and my church community.

Reason for seeking office: Having lived in Troy my entire life, my goal is — and always has been — to keep Troy a great place to live, work and play. Having four young children, I feel it is my duty as a councilman to preserve the quality of life for both my family and the other Trojans.

Goals for office if elected: To continue to offer perspective of one raising a family in Troy. To maintain fiscal responsibility while considering quality of life and economic development. To support the Troy City Schools to be the best they can be. To make sure we have the resources to protect our citizens and prevent crime. To provide common sense solutions to issues that will arise for the city of Troy.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: Specific for the 5th Ward would be to maintain the high quality of life for our neighborhood along with the safety of our neighbors. For the city of Troy as a whole, we need to stay focused on economic growth, continuous improvement of our schools and safety and crime prevention.

• William “Bill” Rozell

Family information: Peg Moore

Occupation: Retired auditor from Auditor of State’s office

Previous political experience: No prior public political experience

Qualifications: 1. 30 years experience with the Auditor of State’s office provides necessary background, knowledge and experience of how governmental agencies operate and their various requirements. 2. Availability to meet the time requirements of the position 3. Desire to serve my hometown.

Reason for seeking office: It may sound corny, but Troy truly is a great place to have been raised, to live and I want to be part of ensuring that continues. My 30 years of experience at the Auditor of State’s office has provided a background and understanding of our statutorial system of government. Being retired, I am able to provide the time necessary to meet the requirements of the position.

Goals for office if elected: To benefit the most Trojans possible with each legislative vote I cast. I believe this should be the goal and responsibility of each council member.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: Balancing the city’s financial resources against the services and amenities that the citizens desire.

TROY CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE CANDIDATES

(Residents will vote for three out of the five candidates)

• Robin Oda

Family information: Married to Scott for 32 years; three married children (Kelli, Maggie, Tyler)

Occupation: Housewife, volunteer in multiple areas, caregiver for my mom, serve on the board of the non-profit RFC (Reading for Change).

Previous political experience: Have been elected to this position three times. This is my fourth run.

Qualifications: My previous years on council, common sense, the ability to do the homework needed to make informed decisions, the desire to do what is in the best interests of the city and its residents.

Reason for seeking office: It has been a great way to serve the community.

Goals for office if elected: To continue asking questions, seeking out information on any given issue, to make the best possible decisions for the city and its residents, and to keep residents as informed as possible all the time. I would like to see the city, the county, our city schools, our public library, townships, any of our public entities, get on board with the state of Ohio Treasurer’s Office in regards to the Open Checkbook initiative. I haven’t heard one good reason for not doing this, and will continue to push these public entities to take advantage of this opportunity for transparency.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: The biggest thing grabbing our attention and the headlines right now is the heroin/opioid issue. While we should address what we can, there is no easy fix, and certainly nothing we do will solve it. We can throw money at it (something I don’t necessarily agree with), but until individuals are forced to make better personal decisions, accept responsibility for their choices and the consequences of those decisions, I don’t think we will see anything change. This issue overshadows anything else going on in the city, such as the proposed income tax levy (on the May 2 primary ballot) and the discussions taking place with our schools about how to proceed with old, aging buildings. You could add city infrastructure as a concern at any time, along with keeping and improving the city’s business and resident friendly status.

• William B. Lutz

Family information: Wife, Ashley, and children, Jackson (10), Charlotte (6)

Occupation: Executive director, The New Path Inc. The New Path Inc. is a large non-profit that is the outreach arm of Ginghamsburg Church

Previous political experience: Candidate, Troy City Council (4th Ward) — 1999; Member, Troy City Schools Board of Education — 2012-2013

Qualifications: For over 15 years I have worked in both the public and non-profit sectors dedicated to creating communities that can be hometowns for future generations. My work has taken me all across Miami County where I have met and worked with wonderful people that are also committed to our communities. I believe that in every community I have worked in I have made it a better place. For the last two years, I have had the privilege to work exclusively in the non-profit sector. This work has drawn me closer to the felt needs of our community.

I have also had the privilege to work with a number of other local non-profits by serving on committees or on their board of directors. I have served with the Miami County Community Action Council, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, the Miami County Continuum of Care and Council on Rural Services Inc, just to name a few. This experience has allowed me to collaboratively work with other board members and other agencies to create stronger communities.

I also have a strong educational background that suits me well for this position. I have earned both a bachelor of science degree in Urban Affairs and a master of Public Administration degree from Wright State University. I have also taken additional continuing education classes from both the University of Dayton and Indiana University.

Reason for seeking office: My family has been in this community for generations. I live just blocks from where my father grew up. Throughout my life, my grandparents and scores of aunts and uncles called Troy their home. Even right now, my children’s grandparents and great-grandparents all call this wonderful town their hometown.

I also tend to believe that it is no accident that I am here in this town. Many people worked hard to create Troy to be a place where families can grow and flourish. There are many stories of towns that either disappeared or grew so fast, so quickly that it lost it’s identity. Troy has been in the healthy middle. We are growing at a good rate, enough to provide new opportunities for younger generations, but not too fast to where we lose the essence of who we are.

That is what I am planning to do on city council. I want to continue the tradition of strong leadership and deliberate growth that allows this town that has been a hometown for over 200 years to continue to be a hometown for future generations.

Goals for office if elected: Over the past two years, working in the non-profit sector, I have probably learned more and seen more about my community than at any time in my life, and I believe that there are many reasons for that. First and foremost, the people of this community are extremely caring and abundantly generous. If there is a felt need, this community rallies. But also, there is such a positive energy and collaboration among so many groups in our community. I would dare say there is no community that does non-profit collaboration better than the city of Troy. With that, I believe our local government can take a strong leadership role in convening and being a part of the discussions that are taking place all across our community that are trying to improve the quality of life for our neighbors.

I also have a strong desire to be an advocate for our community. For the past few years, policy makers in Columbus have continually worked against the collective interests of communities, like Troy. Whether it be the drastic cuts to the local government fund, the phase out of the tangible personal property tax through the commercial activities tax, or centralized municipal income tax collection, there is a sense that local communities can not be trusted to chart their own course.

What our communities need are local elected officials to work with our policy makers in both Columbus and Washington to advocate for what is good and what is necessary in our communities. We need elected leaders willing and able to relay the stories of not only the challenges we are facing, but also the successes we are seeing as well.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: One of the greatest issues facing our community isn’t about the lack of jobs in the community, but the lack of employees to fill those jobs. By just taking a look at the Troy Career Connect website, it is easy to find dozens of open jobs that are available right now in our community for all skill levels and all types of functions.

In many respects, our employers are looking at employees that may have significant barriers that keep them from getting and retaining new jobs. Such barriers include lack of dependable transportation to and from work. It almost seems that most important credential you need in Miami County to get an entry level job isn’t necessarily a credential or a diploma, but a driver’s license and a good working vehicle.

But even in the midst of this great challenge, there are even greater opportunities. Fortunately, there are groups in our community like the Miami County Continuum of Care that are providing transportation services to some of our community’s most vulnerable, yet highly motivated citizens. These folks need transportation to and from work that allow them to get and retain employment.

Our city can play a pivotal role by encouraging the private and nonprofit sectors to come together to collaborate on the issues that are keeping individuals away from jobs.

• Thomas Andrew Brinkman

Troy Daily News staff attempted several times to contact Brinkman to participate in this candidate survey. Those attempts were not returned. Brinkman also chose not to participate in the Meet the Candidate’s night held Thursday, April 20 in Troy.

• Todd Severt

Family information: Katherine, wife; Hannah, Daughter; Luke, son

Occupation: Attorney

Previous political experience: From 1995-1999, I served as an at-large member of the Troy City Council. I chose not to seek reelection as I had an 18-month-old daughter and a son on the way. They are now 18 and 16 years old and I have the time available to give back to serving a job I loved.

Occupation: Partner in the firm, Lopez, Severt and Pratt

Reasons for seeking office: I am seeking this position because I believe I can truly be effective in leading Troy into the future. I have been blessed by the citizens of this community and when I became aware that a council seat was opening I decided to run for the seat I had previously held. I believe I was a conscientious and responsive council member then — and with the wisdom of age and experience — I feel I can be a more effective council member now.

Qualifications: I am qualified for this position based on my education, experience and commitment to the position.

I graduated from Troy High School and went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of Dayton. Upon graduation, I commenced to practicing law in my hometown and for the last 20 years have been a partner in the firm, Lopez, Severt and Pratt.

It has always been a part of the culture of our firm to give back to the community that has been so supportive of us.

Finally, I am qualified by my commitment. My personal commitment to Troy can be seen in the activities and endeavors I have participated in for the benefit of Troy. I have served as president of the Stouder Foundation and served on the board of the Troy Rotary, The Troy Rec, The Future Begins Today, DARE and Troy Chamber. Further, I have coached youth soccer and baseball for many years and started the Troy Junior High Baseball Program.

Based on my education, experience and commitment, I feel I am qualified for the position.

Goals for office if elected: My goal for this position would to be a conduit between the citizens and the city. It is important that the residents of Troy know that their opinion matters and that they are on the top of the hierarchy chart. Council should be receptive to the administration, but also recognize their role as a buffer between the administration and the citizens to assure citizens’ concerns are being addressed.

I also have a goal to be an active proponent of active growth. I think that it is necessary that the creation of new jobs is vital to a thriving economy. In the years I previously served on council there were over $16 million of economic investment, which created over 400 new jobs using economic tools to recruit capital expenditures and job creation in the area. My goal would be to use every existing method available to recruit new employers and investment dollars for the city of Troy.

Finally, my goal would be to seek reuse of the Sherwood Shopping Center. The resurgence of building taking place on the north side makes this area extremely attractive. Less than 20 years ago, this real estate was locally owned and vibrant hub of retail and restaurant activity. I think the city should do all within its power to the revitalization of this area.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: I think that the greatest need to be addressed is to use the position to assure the decisions we make have long standing effect and are in the long term in the best interest of the city of Troy. Former Council President Carol Hastings used to tell us when you make a decision think not as to present day but to 20 years in the future. I can now look back to some of those hard decisions and see how they have helped the city of Troy along the way. So, the greatest need is to be progressive in the position for not only the current day, but for our children and grandchildren 20 years from now and beyond.

• Lynne Snee

Family information: Spouse, Chad; Children: Katie (Miami University); Charlotte (Troy High School); Margaret (Troy Junior High School)

Occupation: Fifth grade math/science teacher with Troy City Schools (Forest Elementary)

Previous political experience: Elected to three terms previously in an at-large position with Troy City Council

Qualifications: Graduate study leading to a master’s degree in public administration; seven years experience in the city manager’s office in Pensacola, Fla., with my last position as assistant to the city manager; consulting work with local government in Troy; volunteer work with several local organizations.

Reason for seeking office: I believe that local government has a great impact on a community because decisions made at the local level most immediately impact citizens. If I am re-elected, I plan to continue to listen to citizens, educate myself about issues and support efforts to make our local government responsive, efficient and effective.

Goals for office if elected: My goals as a member of city council are to work with other elected officials to continue the city’s emphasis on economic development and to explore projects that can improve the quality of life for residents. I also want to continue the city’s partnerships with local agencies to make the best use of our amazing downtown area, city recreational facilities, and redevelopment opportunities.

What do you see as the greatest need to be addressed in the position you seek: I think city council needs to continue to focus on providing quality municipal services while maintaining financial stability. In the past several years, the city of Troy has felt the impact of reduced state funding and has responded with cost-saving measures, staff reorganizations and streamlined procedures. Many of these actions have been based on ideas proposed by staff and on the proactive thinking and planning that occurs during budgeting.

