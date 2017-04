Running with nature

(tap to edit)

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Runners race to the finish line in Sunday’s Miami County Park District Trail Run/Wak Challenge 5K at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve in Troy.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Miami County Park District 5K Trail Run Challenge at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve in Troy kicked off the district’s trail run season on Sunday. More than 200 runners and walkers took part in the event.

Miami County Park District 5K Trail Run/Walk at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve in Troy

