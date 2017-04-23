Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 20

SCHOOL ISSUE:An administrator at the Upper Valley Career Center had placed a baggy on the SRO’s desk with a white powder content. The SRO placed the baggy into evidence to have tested at a later date.

FRAUD: A Tipp City resident called to report that she had been the victim of identity theft. She stated she made an online purchase through Kohls and received $20.00 in Kohls cash. Later she discovered that two additional purchases had been made on her account, totaling around $1200.00 and received $200 Koh’s cash. After speaking with Kohls about how she did not purchase those items, they told her to bring the items back to the store and she would be refunded the money. When she returned the items, Kohls showed that the $200.00 in Kohls cash had already been spent, along with her $20.00, and they deducted that from the refund they gave her. The resident has lost a total of $220.00 from the fraudulent purchase. She requested a report be generated to be able to give to Kohls corporate in order to be refunded her money. She stated her bank accounts all appear to still be fine.

GUN SHOT WOUND: A deputy responded to the Upper Valley Medical Center after their staff called to report an individual had come in with a gunshot wound. The victim who advised he had accidentally shot himself in the hand while attempting to clear a .22 caliber handgun. After further investigation the shooting was determined to be an accident, and no charges are being filed at this time.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy observed a vehicle traveling westbound on SR 571 with only one brake light working. The deputy initiated the traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A strong odor of raw marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. The deputy had the driver step out to investigate further. While speaking with the driver, a male passenger fled on foot. The male suspect was apprehended by a West Milton Officer, where he was taken into custody for two active warrants, obstructing official business, Trafficking Drugs, and Drug Paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was cited for the brake light, expired registration and drug paraphernalia.

April 19

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the Paris Court Trailer Park, Piqua, in reference a possible drug overdose. At the conclusion of the investigation Brooke Davis was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center.

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy was dispatched to the 900 block of Bellefontaine Rd, Bethel Township in regards to a welfare check. The reporting party relayed to dispatch that their elderly neighbor was out in the roadway, and that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. When the deputy arrived, the elderly female was sitting on the porch at the neighbors residence. The deputy escorted the female back to her residence and made contact with her husband who was at work. Her husband was able to return home for the rest of the day and was advised that someone needed to be with her at all times, given her medical diagnosis. The deputy informed the husband that since this is the second time we have been dispatched out there within a week referencing his wife walking in the roadway, that the deputy would be contacting Adult Protective Services. He stated he understood and would appreciate any help that they could give. He advised that he would be home the rest of the evening and would take her with him tomorrow to work.

THEFT: A resident in the 7000 block of Mote Road, West Milton, reported that her two listed propane tanks were taken from her house. She did advised that on today’s date she had a tree trimming company on her property to give an estimate for work. She will be getting their information for me to follow up with them on this matter.

April 18

THEFT: A resident in the 10000 block of State Route 718, Laura, reported that her log splitter was stolen from her residence sometime during the week. There were no suspects named in this matter. The Splitter was left sitting outside

beside the house before it was discovered missing. She did not have the serial number for the log splitter.

FISHING INCIDENT: A deputy was dispatched to 300 block of Dye Mill Road on an assist agency complaint. ODNR game warden was out with seven individuals trespassing on Martin Marietta property. ODNR charged five with fishing without permission and two were charged with Criminal Trespass.

April 17

SUSPICIOUS: Several units responded to the Sunshine Mobile Home Park, Bethel Township, on a report of an armed

kidnapping suspect in the reporting parties trailer. The suspect, Philip Rosenfeld, was wanted by Vandalia P.D. in regard to a report filed this morning by the resident of the trailer, Nicole Sexton. Nicole was the reporting party on this call. Rosenfeld was not located. After investigating the complaint, it was found that Nicole was having a possible drug

related hallucination brought on by the recent use of methamphetamine. The owner of the trailer, William Silver, advised he would transport Nicole to a women’s shelter in Dayton. William advised he had picked Nicole up yesterday as she was walking in the rain and brought her to his trailer.

BACK STOP ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 3500 block of Fenner Road, Troy, on a shots fired call. The deputy met with Zachary Austin. Mr. Austin was in his back yard shooting small caliber hand guns at a steel target. I asked Mr. Austin if he shoots regularly and he stated yes. Mr. Austin was shooting into a wooded area at the back of his property. The only issue the deputy saw with the area where Mr. Austin was shooting was a proper backstop area. Mr. Austin was advised to ensure he completed the backstop and he agreed to do so with no issue.

April 16

OVERDOSE: On the listed date, a deputy responded to the 7000 block of North Alcony Conover Road, in Conover, Miami County in reference to an assist squad call of a 38 year old female who overdosed. At the conclusion of the call, the female was transported by Christiansburg and Fletcher medics to Upper Valley Medical Center. Dawn Rivera, 38, was charged with possession of controlled substances, a felony of the fifth degree. Lab results will be added to the case, once available.

FOUND PROPERTY: A Wilson Road resident called to report he had located a scale commonly used for narcotics on his property. He also located a wrapper for a Fentynal patch within close proximity to the scale. The resident wished to turn the items over to the Sheriff’s Office for disposal due to having young children at his residence. Upon speaking with him he felt it was trash that someone had thrown out of their vehicle into his yard. These items were booked into evidence to be destroyed.

April 15

ATTEMPTED BREAK-IN: A member reported someone pried on the front door to the Fish N Game but was unable to gain

access inside. Nothing was stolen and no other damages were reported.

UNDERAGE DRINKING: On the listed date and time, deputies responded to the 2900 block of Rudy Road, Tipp City, on the report of a possible underage party

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy observed the listed vehicle travelling south bound on County Road 25A at the Farrington exchange. The listed vehicle failed to signal when changing lanes.

A traffic stop was initiated. The driver was identified as Daniel Wise. At the conclusion of the traffic stop the driver cited for marked lanes, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OVERDOSE: Deputies were dispatched to Palmer Road in reference to a male subject, Lucas Horn, 38, of Tipp City, who was passed out in a motor vehicle with a needle stuck in his arm. Upon arrival male was already inside the medic and being treated. Medics transported him to Huber Health Center and administered two doses of Narcan. Male was arrested for drug abuse, OVI, drug paraphernalia and DUS. Male was transported to the Miami County Sheriff’s office and incarcerated.