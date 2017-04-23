Area briefs

BW3s to host library fundraiser

TROY — Buffalo Wild Wings and the Troy-Miami County Public Library are teaming up to fund early literacy efforts in Miami County.

Join staff and volunteers from 11 a.m. May 6 to 2 a.m. May 7 at the restaurant, 2313 W. Main St., to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Miami County.

Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10 percent of sales to provide books for Miami County children at no cost to their parents. There will also be games, raffles and Kentucky Derby activities to participate in at this fundraising event. One of the games, Balls for Books, will feature the opportunity to compete against Troy football coaches, players and local celebrities. Attend between 2-5 p.m. to see if you can beat a Trojan.

Derby Day contests will begin several hours prior to the 6:30 p.m. race. Tickets can be purchased for raffle giveaways including a big screen television, $100 gift card for Buffalo Wild Wings and other prizes. Prizes will be on display at the restaurant the week before the event.

For more information on the May 6 fundraiser, call Buffalo Wild Wings at (937) 440-9016. For information on the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, call or visit the library at (937) 339-0502.

Barbecue meal set in Covington

COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will have their annual Mother’s Day Chicken barbecue on Sunday, May 14 in the Covington Park from 11 a.m. until meals are sold out.

No need to get out of your car, committee members will come to your car window.

Advance tickets are recommended, as last year’s barbecue was a sell-out. The cost is $8 and includes a half chicken, chips, applesauce and a roll. Drinks will be available for purchase. Advance tickets may be purchased at Joanie’s Flower Shop or Siegel’s Country Store, both in Covington, Uniforms Plus in Piqua, or from any Fort Rowdy Board member. Advance tickets are valid until 3 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the 2017 Fort Rowdy Gathering, to be held Labor Day weekend.

For more information, call Larry at (937) 339-0407, or Anita at (937) 676-3381.

Book sale upcoming

TROY — The Friends of the Troy-Miami County Public Library will sponsor their semi-annual book sale on Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Sale times are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

A members-only preview night will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, during which time new memberships may be purchased.

A selection of books, puzzles, DVDs, special titles and old books are available with prices starting at 25 cents. Sunday is $1 per bag of books and all specials are half price.

All proceeds will be used for the Summer Reading Club, literacy efforts and special purchases for the library.

For more information, call (937) 339-0502 or go to www.troypubliclibrary.org.