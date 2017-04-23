TCT to offer production

TROY — Troy Civic Theatre will offer “Things My Mother Taught Me,” a touching comedy about family by playwright Katherine DiSavino.

Gabe and Olivia are moving from New York to Chicago together, and anxious to start the next chapter in their lives, with their parents many miles away. However, both sets of parents, anxious to continue helping their children, arrive on moving day to surprise them! As the moms face empty nest syndrome, the dads locate a bar across the street from the apartment building, and the kids make their pleas for independence, the moving van disappears.

“Things My Mother Taught Me” stars TCT regulars Niccole SueAnn Wallace (Karen), Sonja Hyer (Lydia), Gage Emerson (Gabe), and Michael Robinson (Carter), and welcomes newcomers Mike Maxton (Wyatt), Rachel Smith (Olivia), and Paul Robinson (Max).

TCT actor Steve Dietrich is making his TCT directorial debut with this show, and is assisted by Beth Shrake.

“Things My Mother Taught Me” is being presented with permission by Samuel French, and is sponsored by Tipp City’s HealthPark Dentistry.

Performances run May 5-7 and 12-13 at the Barn in the Park in Troy, at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available by calling the theater box office at (937) 339-7700.

Troy Civic Theatre is a non-profit community theater located about 20 minutes north of Dayton. TCT has been honored with several Dayton area, and Ohio regional and state performance and technical awards over the years, and has continued to bring entertainment to Troy for more than 50 years.

For more information, contact the theater at 339-7700.