Troy voters to consider recreation levy

Democratic candidate Cynthia Schaefer will also run for the 2nd Ward, but she will not appear on the May 2 primary election ballot. Schaefer will appear on the November ballot running for election for the 2nd Ward for Troy City Council against John Terwilliger. Doug Tremblay did not seek another term to serve the Second Ward.

• Troy City Council 5th Ward: William Rozell and William Twiss. One candidate is to be elected from that Ward.

• Council-at-Large candidates: Thomas Andrew Brinkman, William Lutz, Robin Oda, Todd Severt and Lynne Snee. Three candidates are to be elected.

TROY — The city of Troy voters will also have several city council members to elect during the May 2 primary.

TROY — The city of Troy voters will have a parks and recreation levy to consider on the May 2 ballot.

Operation Recreation 2020 levy is a proposed 10-year, .25 percent earned income tax to raise $25.7 million for the Paul G. Duke Park expansion, Miami Shores golf course clubhouse renovation and driving range, upgrades to the facility at the Troy Senior Citizens Center and to add a $10 million second ice rink at Hobart Arena.

The funding will only pay for the capital improvements and not operating costs such as staff and general operating expenses.

Retirees would not have to pay. However, non-city residents working in the city of Troy would pay the earned income tax if it passes, but are not eligible to vote. If passed, the income tax rate for Troy would go from 1.75 percent to 2 percent.

According to the Operation Recreation information, if a Troy resident works in another municipality that charges an income tax that is 2.0 percent or higher, that resident will pay no additional tax. For 2015, estimated household income earned in Troy was $45,222. Using that household income figure, a 0.25 percent increase would cost the median household $113.06 per year, or less than $10 per month during the 10 year collection period.

At last week’s Leadership Troy’s Meet the Candidate’s Night, Terry Lafferty of WPTW asked Operation Recreation representative and council member Bobby Phillips why the ballot issue was changed from a previously proposed property tax to an earned income tax.

The November issue sought a 10-year, 2.01-mill recreation levy, but a clerical error on the ballot was discovered and the city pulled the issue from the polls.

Last January, Troy City Council voted 7-1 in favor of the proposed $25.7 million parks and recreation levy on the May 2 primary ballot for Troy voters to consider.

Phillips noted that nearly every candidate had previously mentioned the city’s need for amenities to attract and keep residents in the city of Troy.

“That is huge for economic development,” he said.

Phillips shared how a clerical error removed the previous property tax ballot issue last fall. The organization then reintroduced Operation Recreation with an earned income tax, adding a proposed $10 million second sheet of ice to its list of projects.

“Even at that time we were having to prioritize the projects and the possibility some of those projects were not going to be done because we weren’t going to have enough funds,” Phillips said. “After that occurred, we entered into other discussions and the earned income tax came up again and with the numbers that we ran, we were going to take that prioritization process out and every project was going to be funded with the same time frame we were using there. We were going to be able to generate more money and make sure everything got done 100 percent.”

Phillips also addressed the question of Riverside Drive being able to handle the increase of traffic to the Duke Park area. Phillips said that issue will be addressed in the future and has been discussed.

“At the moment, there’s no study or consultant that has looked at that project, however that is something that will be in a comprehensive fashion and will be addressed,” he said.

The city of Troy has pledged $1.86 million over the 10 years to help fund the projects. The Troy Foundation announced if the levy passed, it also would contribute $1 million to the initiative.

The list of projects to be completed with the levy funds if passed include Duke Park construction of nine baseball/softball fields, three youth soccer fields, improve parking, add park entrances and consolidate park maintenance, extension of water and sewer utilities to the Troy Junior Football concession stands.

Miami Shores Golf Course’s projects include complete renovation of the clubhouse and installation of an outdoor practice driving range.

Hobart Arena’s project would include a 100-feet-by-200-feet Olympic-sized ice rink with bleacher seating for up to 1,200.

The William Maier Senior Citizens Center projects would include repairs and renovation of the roof, siding, foundation, doors, windows and concrete; restoration of shuffleboard courts and resurfacing of the parking lot.

