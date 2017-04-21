Man faces 13 counts of receiving stolen property

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua resident was arraigned on 13 counts of receiving stolen property in addition to other charges this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

Aaron D. Knouff, 43, was arraigned on 13 counts of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property as well as one count of fifth-degree felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and three counts of first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

According to Piqua police reports, Knouff was accused of using a known victim’s account to purchase items at Ace Hardware in Piqua for two weeks without authorization from the victim. Knouff was also later found driving another victim’s vehicle without permission. He was also arrested on a warrant issued earlier this month.

Knouff is continuing to be held at the Miami County Jail on a total of $19,000 bond.

The following people were sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court this week:

• Tupac Crumes, 19, of Troy, was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault. This charge was in connection with an incident reported in the jail in March. Crumes was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Kevin A. Conner, 53, of Piqua, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fourth-degree felony possession of drugs. This charge was in connection with an incident reported in Troy in March. Conner was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

• Angela D. Chamblin, 50, of Troy, was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic. This charge was in connection with an incident reported in August 2016 in Troy. Chamblin was sentenced to two years of probation and suspended jail time.

• Jeffrey R. Dankworth, 48, of Piqua, was found guilty of third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging or endangering. This charge was in connection with a reported incident in September 2016 in Tipp City. Dankworth received one year of probation, suspended jail time, and fine.

• Fred H. Wagner IV, 45, of Troy, was found guilty of two separate counts fifth-degree felony forgery. These charges were in connection with incidents reported on the 1200 block of Experiment Farm Road in Troy in October and November in 2016. Wagner was sentenced to 180 days in jail and received a fine.

• Branden C. Watson, 21, of Sidney, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle and first-degree misdemeanor misuse of credit cards. These charges were in connection with a reported incident in Troy in January. Watson was received one year of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine.

• Christopher M. Bess, 41, of Troy, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs. This charge was in connection with an incident reported in the area of East West Street and South Crawford Street in Troy in February. Bess received one year of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine.

• Nicole M. Fornara, 31, of Piqua, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument. Fornara was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

• Michael S. Ritchie, 39, of Sidney, was found guilty of first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle, amended down from fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle. This charge was in connection with an incident reported on Woods Drive in West Milton in March. Ritchie was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

• Christina M. Myers, 25, of Belle Center, was found guilty of fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault. Myers was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

• Mariah Kobus, 25, of Greenville, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft. These charges were in connection with an incident reported at Walmart in Piqua in July 2016. Kobus received two years of probation and suspended jail time.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

