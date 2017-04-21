Premier to offer free stroke screenings

MIAMI COUNTY — Free stroke screenings will be offered by Premier Health in May. Screenings in Miami County will be Wednesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SpringMeade Retirement Community, 4385 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City; and on Thursday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Upper Valley Cardiology, 3006 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

The screenings will include a non-fasting finger-stick test for total cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), and blood sugar, as well as a blood pressure reading. In addition, a stroke nurse will listen to the neck blood vessels and counsel those found to be at risk.

No fasting is needed for these screenings. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, call CareFinders at 1-866-608-3463.

Each year, 795,000 Americans will suffer a stroke. Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked due to a clot or the rupture of a blood vessel. The result can be death or severe disability if treatment is not begun immediately. There are some common risk factors for stroke that can be measured and controlled.

“As a country, we have made great strides in screening for stroke risk, providing prompt stroke care, and researching more effective stroke treatments,” said Bryan Ludwig, MD, chair of the Premier Health Neuroscience Institute. “As a result of these efforts, stroke recently fell to the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.

“While this is an impressive improvement, stroke is still a leading cause of disability, which is why knowing your risk is important. The overwhelming majority of strokes are preventable, so take a few moments out of your day to help avoid needing the care of our comprehensive stroke team.”

Stroke services at Premier Health hospitals and emergency centers are designed to foster better outcomes for stroke care. For more information, visit premierhealth.com/stroke.