Covington Board of Education honors longtime teacher

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education honored longtime Covington schools teacher Marilyn Fosnight, who is retiring after 26 years with district, during their meeting Thursday evening.

“We’re so proud of you,” board president Dr. Dean Pond said to Fosnight.

Fosnight spent 22 years at the former Covington Elementary School and the last four years at the junior high. Prior to coming to Covington, she worked two years at a discovery school at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, according to Superintendent Gene Gooding.

“After retiring, Marilyn plans on organizing their house, having the freedom to visit and spend time with the grandkids in South Carolina, and being able to travel throughout the year,” Gooding said.

Gooding added that Fosnight has been married to her husband Dave for 37 years and they have two adult children — a son, Chad, of South Carolina, and a daughter, Heather, of Troy. Fosnight has twin granddaughters, Hannah and Emma, in South Carolina.

“So far I’m enjoying it,” Fosnight said about retirement, adding that the staff at Covington schools is “a wonderful staff” and that Covington is a nice place to be.

Also during their meeting, the board approved a 2.5 percent salary increase for the superintendent and the treasurer. The board also approved a three-year contract extension for both those employees.

The board also approved a two-year limited contract for Ashley Johnson as the district athletic director. Johnson’s annual salary will be $53,000. Gooding noted that Johnson was a 2012 inductee in the Covington High School Hall of Fame for her accomplishments in basketball.

The board also officially accepted the donation of labor and materials from Finfrock Construction for the youth baseball/softball diamonds to be located at the former elementary school site. Details and agreement will be signed by both the school district and Finfrock Construction. The board will have to approve another acceptance of donation when the project is finished.

The board also gave brief updates on ongoing projects within the district, discussing the parking lot project, the new storage shed, and next year’s school calendar.

The football stadium will be receiving an additional 90 parking spots and the area near the bus turnaround area will be getting 32 spots.

“I think those 90 parking spots by the stadium will really help,” Gooding said.

Gooding also noted that there may be a delay in getting a sidewalk connecting the new 32 parking spots near the bus turnaround area to the school due to corridor connector project.

The board also discussed making their new storage shed an additional eight feet larger than anticipated in order to fit all of the school’s equipment in it, including lawn mowers and FFA equipment.

Gooding also went over next year’s school calendar, explaining that they had one work day that they needed to add to the calendar. Gooding said that he and the committee he worked with suggested that certified staff come in on President’s Day next year in order to make up this work day. The staff would still have a three-day weekend. Students would not have to come in on President’s Day and would continue to have a four-day weekend then.

“It doesn’t affect the students,” Gooding said.

The board also approved two items of usual business during their meeting, including the Covington High School program of studies and the Covington FFA’s trip to the State FFA Convention.

By Sam Wildow [email protected]

Student Spotlight: During the Covington Board of Education’s Student Spotlight, Elementary School Principal Rick Fry honored sixth grade student Asia Wright. “We’re very proud of Asia,” Fry said, noting that Wright’s favorite subjects are social studies and history, and that she likes to read and write as well. “One of her greatest strengths is she loves writing,” Fry said. “She excels in writing, and she really expresses herself.” Overall, Fry said that Wright was a great student and role model for others.

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected] or (937) 451-3336

