Lehman hosts successful dodgeball tourney

SIDNEY — The Teen Leadership Corps at Lehman Catholic High School hosted their first annual “Great American” Dodge Ball Tournament earlier this month. Thirteen teams from across the area came to compete in the single-elimination bracket. Each 10-member team was created to represent families, classmates, Lehman faculty, coaches, local business co-workers, alumni groups, and others. This year’s champion team was a competitive and talented group of athletic trainers from Wilson Health. The evening was a huge success!

Lehman’s Teen Leadership Corps is an academic class of junior and senior students. Members include seniors Dylan Arnold, Kara Gillman, Ethan Neu and juniors Max Hamlin, Mehak Kaur, Alex Read, and Molly Safreed.

Throughout the school year, these students learn and develop personal skills in leadership through research, training, and community service. This year’s class chose to focus on recognizing and serving less fortunate children, senior adults, active military, and veterans. The purpose dodge ball tournament was to raise funds to help defray the cost of a remote-controlled motorized American flag for the school gymnasium.

The students want to thank everyone who participated in the event as team players, referees, volunteer workers, and financial sponsors. This year’s event sponsors include Holloway Sportwear, Thrivent Financial, and Unity National Bank.