Miami County Real Estate

TROY

Scelese Duncan, Shawn Williamson to Mary Bolton, Roger Bolton, one lot, $185,000.

Sarah Buirley, Diana Yantis, attorney in fact to Lynda Costanza, one lot, $87,000.

Marsha Thompson to Samuel Knue, one lot, $110,500.

Kenneth Green, Leanne Green to Lois Anne Pritchard, one lot, $110,000.

Erica Fields, Erica Smith to Nicole Seger, one lot, $173,500.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Shapiro, Van Ess, Phillips and Barragate LLP, attorney in fact to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, one lot, $0.

Matthew Steen, Marsha Willams to Brad Landis, one lot, $97,000.

James Avey to Harry Avey, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Kenneth Perkins to MyCuMortgage LLC, one lot, $175,200.

Anthony Mallory, Starlene Mallory to Richard Parsons, Susan Parson, one lot, $215,000.

William F. Birtcil to William J. Birtcil, one lot, $119,000.

Barbara Shepard, Byron Shepard to S. Randall Flory, one lot, $93,000.

Susan Fogt to Ryan Custer, Tara Custer, one lot, $49,900.

Edward Plunkett, Mary Jo Plunkett to Michael Bunck, Tyler West, one lot, $172,000.

Gregg Family Investments to Jolaine Routson, one lot, $593,000.

PIQUA

Judith Quinter, Vernon Quinter to FOS Investments LLC, one lot, $32,500.

Brian Schlosser to William Schlosser, one lot, $0.

William Schlosser to Brian Schlosser, Michael Schlosser, one lot, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Adam Gruenenberg, Debra Gruenenberg to Bank of New York, successor trustee, JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., one lot, $30,000.

Brandi Bernard, successor trustee, Harold Martin Revocable Living Trust to Deborah Tatum, John Tatum, one lot, $25,000.

Anna Carnevale, Michael Carnevale to Nicole Heckman, Seth Heckman, one lot, $169,900.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Felty and Lembright Co. LPA, POA to Jeffery Kiefer, one lot, $0.

TIPP CITY

Brent Vance to Jennifer Malone, Jennifer Shaefer, Jennifer Vance, $0.

Patricia Myers to Gerald and Patricia Myers, Nicole Myers, trustee, one lot, $0.

Angela Replogle, Bartholomew Replogle to Gordon Mains, one lot, $171,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Adam Heisey, Mary Heisey to Pennymac Loan Services Inc., one lot, $187,000.

Dodd Limited Partnership to Hampton Group LLC, $3,350,000.

Roy Gosline to Rochelle Gosline, Roy Gosline, one lot, $0.

Blair Group Land Company to RCS Peerless Inc., one lot, $162,000.

CASSTOWN

Jeffrey Cron, Jodi Cron to Joshua Gates, three lots, $102,000.

COVINGTON

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Michael Miller to Pacific Union Financial LLC, one lot, $94,300.

LAURA

Melvin Brazie, Sandra Brazie to Christopher Claflin, one lot, $0.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec. Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec. Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec. Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $37,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec. Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $37,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec. Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $38,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $33,500.

PLEASANT HILL

Estelle Frey to Frey Family Trust, Kelly Watercutter, one lot, $0.

WEST MILTON

Defrancesco Investments to Colleen Poteet, Scott Poteet, one lot, $25,500.

Roberta Bowers, administrator, Estate of Mary Schenck to Harvey Bowman, Robyn bowman, two lots, $31,000.

Britton Filbrun, Kristy Filbrun to Dan Bowman, one lot, $53,500.

Jerry Baker, Vickie Baker to Crystal Fox, John Fox, one lot, $120,000.

Sherry Baisden to Terry Baisden, Fox Worthy LLC, one lot, $10,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Christine Miller to Tammy Miller, $0.

Jerome Tobe, Rosalie Tobe to Charles Wivell, Elaine Wivell, 2.626 acres, $235,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Todd Sanders to Waterwheel Farm Inc., 9.1195 acres, $59,300.

3 Gen D LLC to Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc., one lot, $79,900.

Casey Schilperoot, Shelley Schilperoot to Russell Garman, one lot, $125,000.

3 Gen D LLC to Denlinger and Sons Builders Inc., one lot, $79,900.

Estate of Sarah Ann Johnson to Beth Ann Johnson, Brian Johnson, Terri Robinson, $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Cara Kingrey, Samuel Kingrey to Cara Kingrey, Samuel Kingrey, $0.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Steven Richards, Susan Richards to Dwayne Wilson, Kay Wilson, 1.021 acres, $178,000.

Mark Barga to Judith Barga, Michael Barga, Diane Harbison, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Carrie Adams to Bryce Adams, 10.681 acres, $0.

Donald Wintrow to Diane Ashmore, Debra Floyd, Donald Wintrow, 15.286 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Ellie Adams, Matthew Adams, Ellie Glazier to Debora Adams, 12.2123 acres, $114,000.

UNION TWP.

Henry Wagner, Janet Wagner to Kelley Perkey, one lot, $154,900.

Amy McCool, Michael McCool to Jerome Bollmer, Rhonda Reagh, 0.355 acres, 0.651, $197,000.

Harold Van Dyke, Virginia Van Dyke to Donna Rasmussen, 0.043 acres, $0.

Carol Brown Credit Shelter Trust, William Brown, trustee to William Brown, 3.1o acres, $0.

Janelle Dewey, Nathan Dewey to Joseph Miller, one lot, $98,700.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Douglas Hulme Declaration of Trust, Douglad Hulme, trustee, Susan Hulme Declaration of Trust to Black Olive Holdings, 1.339 acres, $150,000.

William Toopes to Toopes Investments LLC, 6.331 acres, $320,000.

Joy Magneson, Eric Scott, James Scott, Jarrod Scott, Tina Scott to William Plunkett, $150,000.