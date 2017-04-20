Police reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

April 4

April 7

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to Clopay for a report of a male subject who apparently overdosed.

April 8

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Washington Street for a possible overdose. The female was laying in a bed as another female administered CPR. The female was administered Narcan and transported to UVMC.

April 10

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Skylark Drive for a male subject who overdosed. The reporting party said the male had overdosed a few weeks earlier on March 22 and one more time after that. The QRT Team also was at the residence five days earlier, but told QRT “he was getting help.” The male revived after two doses of Narcan and was transported to UVMC. Charges pending.

April 14

OVERDOSE: Daniel O’Neal was charged with disorderly conduct following his overdose at Marsh supermarket. He was transported by Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

April 15

THEFT: A theft was reported in the 2600 block of Fieldstone Court. The matter was resolved and the party was trespassed from the residence.

OVERDOSE: A female was found unresponsive in a bedroom with a needle in her hand at a home located in the 900 block of Fountain Street. She was revived by paramedics and transported to UVMC.

April 16

EASTER FIGHT: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Heritage Drive, Troy, on a family dispute. Six members of the family were charged with disorderly conduct.

April 17

TRESPASSING: An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of East Canal Street. One person was charged with trespassing.