WACO hosts Troy 6th grade STEM students

Mike Ullery | Civitas Media Nigel Lee of Troy launches his paper rocket during a visit to the WACO Museum and Learning Center on Wednesday. Lee’s sixth-grade class was taking part in a program sponsored by The Future Begins Today.

Mike Ullery | Civitas Media WACO volunteer and retired US Naval Aviatior and Fed Ex pilot Bill Slagle leads a tour of the WACO Museum and Learning Center to a group of Troy City Schools sixth-grade students on Wednesday.

Mike Ullery | Civias Media Troy City School’s sixth-grader England McGill, 12, launches a rockeet during a Future Begins Today program at WACO Museum and Learning Center on Wednesday.