Beavercreek man trikes for trees

TROY — Treasure Island Park will receive five various oak trees thanks to one local man’s love of cycling and nature.

Beavercreek’s Brent Devitt loves hitting the trail on his trike and enjoying nature along the Ohio trails.

When he noticed the Ohio landscape change following the aftermath from the invasion of the Emerald Ash Borer, Devitt combined his love of trees and triking together.

“Ohio has lost 1 million trees to emerald ash borer, so by combining cycling and trees I came up with TRECYCLE,” Devitt shared.

Each year Devitt picks an adventure trail and reaches out to local towns to donate native Ohio trees along the bike trails as he rides. Devitt said interest varies and Troy was eager to accept the donation. The funding for the trees is donated by his cycling supporters on his funding site. Devitt will be joined by triker Chuck Berry who donated $1,000 to his cause this year.

Devitt will arrive on Saturday at Treasure Island Park where the five oak trees will be planted. The trees are 3 years old and approximately 10 feet tall.

Devitt said he fondly remembers Troy from the Great Ohio Bike Adventure held at Community Park and Treasure Island in 2013.

“I remembered camping out in the park and on the levee and just enjoying a nice wooded park like that so I know how important trees are to parks,” Devitt said.

TRECYCLE is an effort to raise awareness and support for planting native trees to replace ash trees that have been lost to the Emerald Ash Borer in parks along the trail.

This year’s TRECYCLE is a four-day cycling tour from Indian Lake to Cincinnati along the Great Miami Trail. Devitt plans to ride 70 miles a day.

Devitt founded the organization in 2015 with a seven-day ride with trees donated to seven different parks along the Ohio Erie trail.

The oak trees were delivered to Troy, Middletown and Sidney park departments with the assistance of Dan Struve of QRST Nursery.

To donate to Devitt’s charity, visit www.generosity.com/sports-fundraising/trecycle-2017.

Cycling enthusiast donates five oak trees to Treasure Island

