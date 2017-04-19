Second driver ODs on I-75 this week

PIQUA — A crash resulting from a reported drug overdose caused the southbound lane of Interstate 75 to shut down north of Piqua at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

That lane reopened shortly after 10 a.m., after the vehicle causing issues was moved to the shoulder of the highway.

The crash reportedly involved a single-vehicle accident in which the at-fault driver went off the right side of the highway and struck a guardrail after suffering a suspected overdose. After striking the guardrail, the vehicle drifted across the highway and blocked both lanes of traffic traveling south on I-75.

Troopers administered three doses of Narcan to the driver of the vehicle, according to the Piqua Post of the OSHP. The at-fault driver was then transported to the Upper Valley Medical Center after the incident and released later that afternoon.

The at-fault driver was identified as Joseph Lucas, 29, of Sidney, according to the Piqua Post of the OSHP. Lucas is expected to be charged with OVI, failure to control vehicle, and drug possession in Miami County.

This incident comes two days after a reported overdose was the cause of a wreck on northbound I-75 in Concord Township on Monday morning. Multiple callers reported an erratic driver stopping in the roadway and eventually striking the cable barrier. There were no injuries reported in that incident.

Other civilians who witness erratic driving on the interstate can call 9-1-1 or # 6-7-7 to report the reckless behavior.

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected]

