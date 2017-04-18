Troy BOE discuss community meetings

TROY — Troy City School’s board of education remarked how the district’s community meetings regarding the district’s facilities planning was going at its regular board meeting on Monday.

Two of the three meetings have been held so far. The final meeting is at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the Troy High School cafeteria.

Vice-President Joyce Reives said, “I think both of them went very well and were well attended.”

President Doug Trostle said a few people commented how they felt they were not properly informed or didn’t understand that they would be part of the process to help the district determine the future of the school’s facilities.

“That was by design. I think the board and (Superintendent Eric) Herman has really tried to engage the whole community and use their input into the whole process,” Trostle said. “In the big picture, it’s their school district. It’s theirs to have input how and what shape it is going to take in the years to come.”

Reives said she’s honed into the same comments that people who’ve shared they felt they were not aware of things.

“The point is that we are going through this process together,” she said.

All the surveys and facilities options can be found under the “Future of Learning” tab online at www.troy.k12.oh.us.

SHP, the district’s facility consultant and architect firm, will present financial forecasts and design options generated by their research as well as the Ohio School Facilities Commission (OSFC) projections. Community meeting participants share their opinions through a paper and Smartphone app survey with live results displayed on the screen after the presentation.

The board adjourned into executive discussion to discuss district personnel and did not take action.

In other news:

The board was introduced to the ladies’ Troy High School bowling team. The team was runner-up at state this season.

Troy Junior High School principal Dave Dilbone briefed the board of the school’s activities. Dilbone said the academic recognition assemblies are still well received by students and attending parents. The assemblies are held each quarter and recognize student achievement. Dilbone estimated 100 parents and supporters attend the special program each quarter. Dilbone also noted the building started the Homework Helper program with 20 students. The Future Begins Today program helps students with their homework after school. The building also has lunch time Study Hall. Parents are also being informed of student grades and progress for at-risk students. The building also had a large turnout for the Optimist Oratorical contest. Dilbone said participation was so high, the school had try-outs to send on to the contest held by the Troy Noon Optimist Club.

Curriculum director Michael Moore reported on two new courses to be offered at the high school. American Sign Language will be offered for third year students as a foreign language requirement. The school offers Spanish, Latin and ASL. The high school will also offer an elective called “Global Foods” as part of the family and consumer science electives. Moore said the class should be popular due to student interest. The addition will also add another teacher who will also assist in the personal wellness course, which will include expanded drug awareness and education issues.

District treasurer Jeff Price noted higher than anticipated medical claims have been noted in his financial report. Price said the benefits numbers should even out by the end of the fiscal year in July. Price said several medical claims are currently coming through and wanted the board to make note of it.

Human Resource Manager Mark Barhorst introduced five of the district six new hires, including Clint Hufford who will be the new food service manager. Current food service manager Sharon Babcock announced her retirement earlier this year. Barhorst said he is continuing to add new staff and the district has plenty of qualified applicants to chose from.

Board member Ginny Beamish as Barhorst how the district renews its teaching contracts. Barhorst explained new teachers are place on one-year contracts then move to two-year contracts, then to three years until four-year contracts. At the four year contract level, teachers must meet education requirement and then apply for a continuing contract with the district.

Final facilities meeting to be held on May 9