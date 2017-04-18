Honoring Doolittle Raiders 75th anniversary

(tap to edit)

Mike Ullery | For Troy Daily News A flight of four B-25s flies the Missing Man formation in honor of the Doolittle Raiders at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on the 75th Anniversary of the legendary raid on Japan.

Mike Ullery | For Troy Daily News A pair of B1 bombers do a fly-by over the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Tuesday, commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the historic Doolittle Raiders bombing of Japan.

Mike Ullery | For Troy Daily News Eleven B-25 Mitchell bombers fly over a huge crowd at the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Wednesday during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversry of the Doolittle Raiders bombing of Japan in April of 1943,

Mike Ullery | For Troy Daily News A B-25 bomber casts a shadow on the ground at the National Museum of the United States Air Force during a flyover commemorating the 75th anniversary of the historic Doolittle Raiders attack on Japan in 1942.

