Overdose causes wreck on I-75

MIAMI COUNTY — A driver reportedly overdosed on Interstate 75 Monday morning, eventually crashing on the roadway between Troy and Piqua in Concord Township.

The reckless driver was first reported at approximately 8:45 a.m. One caller reported a red sedan moving at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles on the shoulder of the highway. Another caller reported the same vehicle had stopped in the middle of lane of northbound I-75 after striking the wall barrier several times on I-75 and seemingly passing out behind the wheel, according to the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Troopers of the Piqua Post of the OSHP reached the vehicle near mile marker 76, where a trooper witnessed the vehicle drift off of the left side of the highway and strike the cable barrier. There was debris in the area. A tire also came loose from the vehicle and rolled across the median into the southbound lanes of I-75.

Upon speaking to the occupant, the at-fault driver seemed disoriented and was going in and out of consciousness at the time of the incident. According to court records, the driver appeared to be in the beginning stages of an opioid overdose. OSHP troopers responding to the scene administered a total of four doses of Narcan.

According to the Piqua Post of the OSHP, the at-fault driver was Wayne E. Hale Jr., 26, of Troy. After Hale was patted down for the safety of first responders, a trooper reportedly recovered a plastic baggie with eight clear capsules of a white powdery substance. They were collected from the scene and sent to the OSHP Crime Lab for analysis.

Hale was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI-drug impaired driver and minor misdemeanor driving in marked lanes. Hale was arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning in Miami County Municipal Court.

Hale was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for observation, but there were no reports of any injuries. According to court records, Hale has two prior OVI convictions from 2011 and 2015.

In other news:

An OSHP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a driver near mile marker 66 after the vehicle drifted one tire width into the right lane on northbound I-75 Tuesday morning at approximately 12:40 a.m. According to court records, the trooper smelled the odor of burnt marijuana. The trooper also observed a black case in the driver’s pocket, which the driver stated had needles in it.

The driver was identified as Troy R. McDaniel, 51, with addresses listed in both Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Gallipolis. When asked if there were any illegal substances in the vehicle, McDaniel reportedly said that he had another needle in his pocket along with heroin in the vehicle’s center console and marijuana possibly in the ashtray. The vehicle was searched and a small silver container with suspected heroin in it and another container with suspected marijuana in it were collected from the scene. A Tipp City Police Department officer also assisted in the vehicle search.

McDaniel was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. He was charged with fourth-degree felony OVI, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident. He was also cited for marked lanes. According to court records, McDaniel has eight prior OVI convictions with three occurring the past 10 years.

McDaniel was arraigned Tuesday morning. He is currently being held at the jail on a total bond of $15,000.

Reach Sam Wildow at [email protected]

