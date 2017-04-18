Council bans medical marijuana dispensaries

TROY — Troy City Council voted 7-1 to ban retail medical marijuana dispensaries within the city limits on Monday.

Council member Bill Twiss was not present at the meeting.

Council member Bobby Phillips was the lone “yes” vote. It was the ordinance’s fourth reading.

The Law and Ordinance Committee agreed to support an amended ordinance to ban medical marijuana dispensaries in the city of Troy in March.

The amendment to ban dispensaries is in response to the current Troy Planning Commission recommendation to allow one dispensary of medical marijuana in the highway business district. The committee recommended the ban due to the issue stalling in previous council meetings. The Troy Planning Commission recommended five dispensaries, which was reduced to three in the business district only by council. That initiative failed at the council level. Troy Planning Commission again recommended one dispensary which was amended by the committee last March to ban the issue city-wide.

Council also approved 8-0 the city’s Complete Streets policy on Monday. It also was the policy’s fourth reading.

The city’s plan includes “share roads” and off-street modes of transportation for bikers and walkers to use. One of the performance measure components of the plan includes increasing the number of miles of on-street bicycle routes and increasing the number of bicycle racks. The plan will be revisited every two years to include traffic and population changes and road projects in the future.

The city will slowly implement the additions according to the Complete Streets policy as projects move forward. On side streets in residential areas, markings for share roads would be added as they are repaved.

Share roads are marked by paint to advise motorists that cyclists may be in the area using the roadway. The Adams Street bike lane in an example of a share road.

Council also approved the following agenda items:

R-24-2017 Application from EMATT EMARI EMARC Ohio Ltd Family Part (Evelyn Sheafer, General Partner) 2nd Reading to retain 83.18 acres in the agricultural district.

R-26-2017 Authorize bidding the 2017 paving program, $820,000 1st Reading

R-27-2017 Authorize participation in the ODOT purchase of road salt for winter of 2017-2018 EMERGENCY 1st Reading

O-11-2017 Authorize agreement for the 2017 Troy Strawberry Festival 1st Reading

