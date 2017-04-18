Meet the Candidates night set

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — Four members of the local media will be serving on the panel for Meet the Candidate night. They include Matt Bayman of MyMiamiCounty.com, Josh Byers of Troy Daily News, Scott Hornberger of Troy Community Radio 107.1 WTJN, and Terry Lafferty of WPTW 98.1 FM and 1570 AM.

Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The event will be broadcast live on Troy Community Radio 107.1 WTJN and on WPTW 98.1 FM and 1570 AM.

The forum will feature candidates and an issue facing the voters in Troy in the May 2 Primary Election to include:

• Troy City Income Tax for Parks and Recreation Troy City

• Council-at-Large candidates: Thomas Andrew Brinkman, William Lutz, Robin Oda, Todd Severt, and Lynne Snee. Three candidates are to be elected.

• Troy City Council 5th Ward: William Rozell and William Twiss. One candidate is to be elected from that Ward.

Tom Dunn, Leadership Troy 1996, will be the moderator. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel. Jack Hoekstra, LT 2008, will be timekeeper. The program will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. and will last 90 minutes. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Doors to the Troy Jr. High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

This is the 27th year that Leadership Troy Alumni has sponsored Meet the Candidate Night, beginning in 1990. Leadership Troy Alumni includes residents of the Troy area who, since 1984, have successfully completed an extensive program designed to increase the quality and quantity of men and women capable of accepting leadership roles in community organizations. For more information about Leadership Troy, go to www.troyohiochamber.com/leadership-troy.