Premier to offer women’s health seminar

TROY — Premier Health/UVMC will host a free presentation as part of its “Women, Wisdom and Wellness” speaker series Thursday, April 27, from 5:30 -8:30 p.m. at The Crystal Room, 845 W. Market St., Troy.

This seminar will discuss “Headaches and Hormones — Connecting the Dots.” Space is limited, and registration is required by April 21.

Featured panelists will be Katherine Bachman, M.D., Upper Valley Women’s Center; Elizabeth Marriott, M.D., Clinical Neuroscience Institute; and Diane Birchfield, clinical nutritionist, UVMC.

Local radio personality Kim Faris, host of Dayton’s Hot Country B945, will be special emcee.

The evening will begin with registration at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and panel discussion at 6 p.m

Following the presentation, guests are encouraged to participate in “girls’ night out” activities including free health screenings, complimentary chair massages, drawings for door prizes and more.

To register, or for more information, visit PremierHealth.com/womenseries or call (866) 608-FIND (3463).