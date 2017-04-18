Edison to host leadership conference

PIQUA — The Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College is hosting the 14th annual Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference on Wednesday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Piqua Campus.

The annual conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff, and volunteers to explore in-depth topics related to not-for-profit management and leadership. The one–day conference features morning and afternoon breakout education and work sessions led by not-for-profit professionals.

Breakout sessions will focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening not-for-profit organizations including: “Grant Do’s and Don’ts,” “Financial Considerations,” “Grant Funding Information Network,” “Communication and Marketing,” “Recruitment of Volunteers and Board Members,” “Making Friends and Raising Funds,” and “Harnessing the Power of Passion.”

The annual conference is made possible through the continued support and generosity of The Paul G. Duke Foundation.

Event registration is open now through Friday, May 19. The cost to attend the event is $49 per person and includes a continental breakfast, lunch, and free parking. To register to attend the one-day conference, visit www.edisonohio.edu/mosaic.

For more information, contact The Edison State Center for Leadership Development by calling (937) 778-7806 or emailing [email protected]