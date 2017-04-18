Campaign raises awarness of human trafficking

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center SADD, the Cosmetology program and the YWCA Piqua are sponsoring a week-long Red X campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking, April 24-28.

On Monday, April 24, students and staff are invited to attend a presentation by Raven Loaiza, Lima, chairwoman of the Tri County Chapter of the Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition and the Rape Crisis and Human Trafficking Division of Crime Victim Services.

Following Loaiza’s presentation and throughout the week, Cosmetology and SADD students will share related public service announcements and print material during lunches. They have also produced awareness videos, which will be released via the school’s social media channels.

Wednesday through Friday, April 26, 27 and 28, the Cosmetology salon is offering patrons $5 special appointments during the morning and afternoon labs. The students have been challenged to fill 75 appointment slots with all proceeds going to the YWCA Piqua Human Trafficking Awareness effort. Patrons will also receive information similar to that being distributed to students.

Tim Cordonnier, instructional supervisor, explains the connection for Cosmetology students, “Ohio has included cosmetologist in their effort to raise awareness by making it a CEU and part of the curriculum required to sit for the State Board Examination.

“With the support of the YWCA Piqua, our Cosmetology students and SADD are taking this beyond the requirements in the hope of spreading the word throughout the school and the community.”

Salon bookings are available for community members interested in supporting the cause. Haircuts, trim, shampoo, style, and manicures are each examples of $5 services which will be offered through the Red X Campaign. Appointments are required. Please call (937) 778-1980 and ask for the Cosmetology Salon.