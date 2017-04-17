Tipp City drug ring member sentenced

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Jeannine Pratt sentenced Erick Segura, 24, of Tipp City, to serve 10 years for 34 counts of drug trafficking and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity on Monday.

Judge Pratt stated Segura, a U.S. citizen, helped traffic drugs in the area “which are killing people every day.” Judge Pratt told Segura the drugs he helped transport into the Miami Valley were “destroying lives and families all around the state.”

Segura addressed the court prior to sentencing and said, “I’m sorry for the wrong path I took.” Segura said he began trafficking drugs to support his family and wife. His wife Aleesha Segura-White was also arrested in connection with the drug ring bust in 2013.

Segura said he was “ready to face my charge since 2013” and would use his prison time to “get my life in order.”

“I’ll be gone from my family for a stupid choice I made,” Segura said. “I pray to God I go to prison to change my ways and I become a new man to my wife and kids.”

Last month, Segura was arraigned on a bill of information charging him with felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, concealed carry violation, money laundering, possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and trafficking heroin.

Segura pleaded guilty to the charges in exchange for a plea deal to serve 10 years on all charges and to have the original indictment dismissed. There was no condition the sentence was to be mandatory and Segura forfeited rights to two vehicles, a 2008 Chrysler 300 and 2007 GMC Sierra seized in the case.

The sentence is not mandatory and Segura will be eligible for judicial release after five years. He was ordered to pay $125 to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office for drug lab testing. He was found to be indigent and no mandatory fine was imposed. He was given 244 days in jail time credit. Segura will serve five years of post-release control following his release from prison. His license was also revoked for five years.

Segura was one of three subjects Miami County Sheriff’s Office arrested in Tipp City last fall, on indictments stemming from the alleged drug ring, which was first uncovered in 2014. Jose Barajas, a Mexican national, was later arrested in connection to the incident.

Segura, along with his brother Mario and wife Aleesha, were arrested due to their alleged ties to the drug ring which included nearly 80 pounds of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine that was distributed in the Miami Valley.

Last month, Jose Barajas, 37, entered a plea of guilty to four felony charges in a change of plea hearing to plead guilty to the superseding grand jury indictments of one count first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, two counts of first-degree felony aggravated funding of drug trafficking and one count of second-degree felony conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Barajas was represented by public defender Jack Hemm. A joint plea agreement with the state recommends Barajas to serve three years in prison on all counts. The agreement did not include a clause that he would have to testify against the other defendants. Barajas’ sentence will be mandatory and he is not eligible for early release. He also will serve five years of post-release control.

Judge Jeannine Pratt stated Barajas could face up to 41 years in prison and pay a total of $35,000 fine for all charges. Barajas is also subject to have his driver’s license suspended up to five years.

Barajas will be sentenced on May 2. Mario Segura’s trial has been continued until May 9. Aleesha Segura-White’s trial has been set for trial on May 16. All three are currently incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

Erick Segura, 24, sentenced to 10 years in prison for corrupt activity