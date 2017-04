IN BRIEF:

MEET THE CANDIDATE NIGHT SET

TROY — Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The event will be broadcast live on Troy Community Radio 107.1 WTJN and on WPTW 98.1 FM and 1570 AM. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The program will last 90 minutes.