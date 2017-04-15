A night to remember

TROY — Each year, Troy High School juniors and seniors love the excitement of prom. Much of the excitement comes from finding the perfect dress or a fun date. However, one of the most exciting elements is a tradition the Junior Cabinet works on for months: the secret theme.

“The theme being a secret really makes prom more special to me. I love arriving and seeing the decorations and effort the Junior Cabinet put into making it special,” said Troy senior Erin Kirner.

The responsibility of creating a theme, decorating, and planning prom takes the Junior Cabinet from the beginning of the school year until the weekend of prom.

“We started deciding the theme and raising money in August when school started. We had our theme by the end of October and began planning our decorations. Buying supplies, building and painting began in January,” said history teacher Steven Becker, who is also the head of Junior Cabinet and co-head of student government.

Junior cabinet members are encouraged by Becker to be creative and original with their theme.

“I stress to the Junior Cabinet that it doesn’t matter what was done by groups in the past. What matters is what they want to do with their Prom. This philosophy lends itself to letting traditions go by the wayside,” said Becker.

“We try to think of a theme which will be easily recognizable, classy and fun,” said Junior Cabinet member Joe Dutton.

Last year’s theme was “Hollywood,” with decorations such as a projector playing the classic film “Casablanca” in the ballroom, and a Hollywood highway sign at the entrance.

“I liked how well thought out the theme was and how well it went along with the setting,” said Troy class of 2016 graduate Tristan West.

Prom is located at the Dayton Art Institute. However, in 1998, when math teacher Brian Huelskamp graduated from Troy, it was located in the Fletcher gym in Troy High School.

“You couldn’t tell it was in the gym. Every inch was completely covered,” said Huelskamp. “The decorations in the gym made it worthwhile to go to prom because of the effort put into it.”

Prom moved to the Dayton Masonic Center in 2005, and remained there until the building underwent renovations in 2012, when it was moved to the Dayton Art Institute the following year.

“Having prom in Dayton instead of the gym makes it feel more like a ‘night out’,” said Becker.

Hosting the event in the Fletcher gym also started to become detrimental to Junior Cabinet members’ academics.

“We were in the gym for six hours a night for the entire week leading up to prom. Junior teachers literally changed their lessons because so much time was invested in prom,” said Becker.

Now that it is in Dayton, many students, such as senior Derrick Spitler, still love the setting.

“The Dayton Art Institute is so elegant,” said Spitler. “It makes prom really fun but still classy.”

The Dayton Art Institute provides an advantage for decoration. When prom was in the gym, Junior Cabinet members worked tirelessly to create a setting which the Dayton Art Institute provides naturally.

“Although there are more restrictions on decorations, less decorations are necessary due to the natural beauty of the location,” says Becker.

The elegance of the location adds to the celebration of seniors’ final year at Troy High School.

“It feels like one last hurrah for our senior year,” said student body president Caroline Pratt.

As graduation approaches, seniors look forward to the last celebration of their high school careers, and prom provides the setting. Juniors also see prom as a farewell to the class above them.

“The secret theme feels like one last gift from the juniors to us,” said senior Nick Prus.

Through the years, the themes have come and gone, but one tradition remains: upperclassmen celebrating the end of their high school careers with one another.

“Prom is about remembering your final days at THS in a happy manner. No one really remembers the last weeks of school or the last test or calculus… we tend to remember the big events that were spent with friends that have become family over the course of 4 years,” said senior Majo Poggi.

Senior class president Holland Lively sums up prom as being the final farewell to seniors.

“Prom is always seen as a sentimental time that everyone remembers,” Lively said. “It’s one of the last nights we have to spend with students we’ve known since we were five, and I think that is a really special event.”

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Haley Beeler, left, from Barclay’s assists brothers Andy Branson and Walker Branson, of Bradford, with tuxedo ideas while Paige Canan and Sammy Grow look on Thursday in downtown Piqua. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170413aw_Prom_0205.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Haley Beeler, left, from Barclay’s assists brothers Andy Branson and Walker Branson, of Bradford, with tuxedo ideas while Paige Canan and Sammy Grow look on Thursday in downtown Piqua. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Barclay’s Men-Women Clothiers owner Bert Harrison helps Charlie Ryan, of Troy, with a tuxedo and bowtie choice recently at the store in downtown Piqua. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170413aw_Prom_0230.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Barclay’s Men-Women Clothiers owner Bert Harrison helps Charlie Ryan, of Troy, with a tuxedo and bowtie choice recently at the store in downtown Piqua. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Terri Harrison, right, of Barclay’s Men-Women Clothiers assists Millicent Mayo, of Troy, with Brighton earrings Thursday at the store in Piqua. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_170413aw_Prom_0189.jpg Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Terri Harrison, right, of Barclay’s Men-Women Clothiers assists Millicent Mayo, of Troy, with Brighton earrings Thursday at the store in Piqua.

Troy prom has an element of surprise

By Shelby Campbell For the Troy Daily News

Area Prom Dates: Miami East — May 6 Piqua — May 6 Tipp City — May 20 Bradford — May 6 Newton — May 6 Troy — April 22 Covington — April 29 Lehman — May 6 Milton Union — May 6 Bethel — April 29

Shelby Campbell is a writer for the THS’s Trojan Tempo and will begin journalism school at Ohio University in the fall.

Shelby Campbell is a writer for the THS’s Trojan Tempo and will begin journalism school at Ohio University in the fall.