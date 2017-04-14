Bradley featured gala speaker

Staff reports

TROY — Sharing the mission of like organizations motivates the keynote speaker for the Health Partners Free Clinic’s Healing Jar Gala set for May 17. Helping spread God’s word to care for those in need drives him to continue the mission.

The Rev. Sherman Bradley of New Life Covenant Church in Cincinnati, this year’s gala keynote speaker, has established a church and outreach programs to benefits many of those in need throughout the city.

The eighth annual Healing Jar Gala and art auction serves as a major fundraiser supporting Health Partners Free Clinic, located in Troy. The event will be hosted at the Cedar Springs Pavilion in Tipp City.

Funds raised will be used for continued support for the sole free medical clinic having served Miami County for 17 years.

Bradley is a local philanthropist, and founder of Consider the Poor (CTP), and Consider the Poor of Ohio non-profit organizations. CTP is an advocacy, consulting, training, and service company focused on breaking the cycle of poverty.

Helping further Health Partner’s mission to care for those ailing is important to Bradley. He welcomes the opportunity support their mission on May 17.

“Health Partners mission of providing health care to disenfranchised and less fortunate individuals and families for free is beyond noble it is empathetic and honorable,” said Bradley.

He continued, “I’m excited for the work that Health Partners continues to do and the lives they are impacting as they alter generational poverty for the better.”

Justin Coby, Health Partners Executive Director, said having Bradley speak at the Gala will bring a message the entire community should hear.

“Mr. Bradley will be a terrific addition to the event as he brings with him a vast knowledge of serving those in need through his lifetime of work and ministry. We are so grateful to feature him as our guest speaker and look forward to the words he will share,” Coby added.

Bradley and his wife, Sadell, head up HopeFest Health and Education Festivals for families in poverty, serving thousands of disenfranchised in partnership with University of Cincinnati, the City of Cincinnati, Children’s Hospital Medical Center, businesses, churches, organizations, and volunteers.

He formerly served as vice president of City Gospel Mission, Cincinnati’s oldest homeless shelter. He developed a 12-month rehab program for men, transitional housing, social enterprise, mentoring, and after care and counseling programs with a holistic approach to recovery.

For 10 years prior, Bradley served as Executive Director and then Vice-President of the City Gospel Mission, Cincinnati’s oldest homeless shelter, which was founded by the Gamble family of Procter and Gamble. There he also ran the Exodus program for men in recovery from addiction, incarceration, and homelessness.

Bradley is a recent National Consultant to Aha Process Training Team and has been a Ruby Payne Bridges out of Poverty certified trainer since 2008. He is a Getting Ahead facilitator and recently a Bridges to Health and Health Care trainer.

For the third year, clinic leaders are joining with the Piqua Arts Council (PAC) in a cooperative effort to help those in need locally. PAC Executive Director Jordan Knepper said the council and artists agreed to participate because they believe in the services provided by the clinic.

Coby reported that in 2016, the clinic treated 911 unduplicated patients, which equated into 3,406 physician appointments. Coby also noted the clinic provided some 2,393 patient lab/diagnostic tests; and 8,431 clinic-dispensed free prescriptions valued at nearly $1 million. Overall, the clinic provided $5.55 in medical services for every $1 spent.

Individual tickets are $80 each with a table of eight tickets being $550. For ticket information, contact the clinic at (937) 332-0894 x208, or by email at [email protected]

The clinic website is www.healthpartnersclinic.org; and can be found on Facebook at www/facebook.com/healthpartnersfreeclinic.