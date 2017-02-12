Crash on 25-A results in power outage

TROY — A single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of North County Road 25-A resulted in a widespread power outage that affected much of the northwest area around Troy.

Just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Miami County 911 Center began to receive multiple calls of power out, traffic lights out, and then reports of a crash near 25-A and Eldean Road.

Deputies arrived to find a large utility pole broken with wires down on 25-A in front of the Miami County Engineer’s Office.

According to deputies, a man was southbound on 25-A when he suffered an apparent medical condition. That resulted in him losing control of his SUV, leaving the right side of the roadway, striking the pole and coming to a stop in the Engineer’s Office driveway.

The impact severed the pole and knocked down wire both along 25-A and also across the highway.

The man was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center by Troy Fire Department medics. His injuries do not appear to be serious.

Dayton Power and Light was contacted to replace the pole and restore power.

At this time (3 p.m.) it is not yet clear how long power will be out.

Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the crash.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A power pole is broken following a single-vehicle crash on County Road 25-A that knocked out power to a large portion of the north end of Troy. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_021217mju_crash_25a-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A power pole is broken following a single-vehicle crash on County Road 25-A that knocked out power to a large portion of the north end of Troy. http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MU2_8472-1.jpg

By Michael Ullery mullery@civitasmedia.com

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335

