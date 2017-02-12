WACO to host annual LEGO contest

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — Calling LEGO lovers of all ages! Dump those buckets of multi-colored LEGOs and get started.

More prizes than ever before — including a $100 gift certificate to Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant for adults and $100 gift card to Meijer — will be handed out on March 18 at the WACO Air Museum’s “BRICK BLOWOUT” fourth annual LEGO contest.

The deadline for entries is March 5. Pick up a registration packet at WACO Air Museum or download at www.wacoairmuseum.org.

This year’s theme, “Fantastic World of Flight,” allows the LEGO artist many opportunities to connect people to the world of aviation through their own interpretation of the theme.

Need help getting started? Well, the clothes you wear or the products you use were likely transported on an airplane. Crop dusters, firefighters, and search and rescue teams all use flight to serve our communities in some way. Perhaps you have visited an air show and watched an aerobatic plane, a wing walker, or the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, as they barely miss one another in a daring feat. Certainly Orville and Wilbur Wright are names you are familiar with from history class. Do you dream of visiting a tropical destination that can only be accessed by airplane? Where can flight take you? What adventures have you had that have involved flight? Space exploration, military planes, and drones are all a part of the world of flight.

The sky is the limit in this contest. Build anything that represents a moment in history, something you have actually experienced, or a future dream — as long as it connects you to the “Fantastic World of Flight.”

On March 18 between noon and 5 p.m., bring your family and friends to WACO Air Museum to see all the entries, as well as a giant airport exhibit built by OKI Lug. This Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana tri-state LEGO group is a non-profit organization that is over 70 members strong. Check out some of their massive creations at www.OKILUG.com.

The event will include activities such as a LEGO scavenger hunt, a LEGO building zone with thousands of bricks for building, popcorn and the LEGO movie, robotic demonstrations, a market for those who want to sell gently used LEGO kits, photo opportunities with DC Comic’s Bombshell Hawkgirl and Captain America, as well as an opportunity to win a classic bi-plane ride for two in “Sunny,” the big yellow WACO airplane.

Other prizes include Walmart gift cards, Sky Zone passes, Jumpy’s Fun Zone passes, gift cards to Scene 75 Arcade, and so much more. Prizes from Cairns Toys of Tipp City, Culver’s, McDonald’s, and Papa John’s Pizza are all waiting to be given to some deserving LEGO architect.

Museum hours for March 18 are noon to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children. No additional cost for the LEGO activities. WACO is located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A in Troy. For questions, please call (937) 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.