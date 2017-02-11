Police increasing patrol on Adams Street

TROY — Beginning Monday, the Troy Police Department will be deploying extra patrols on Adams Street and cite drivers who pass vehicles using the bike lane.

According to the Troy Police Department, motorists are ignoring the southbound dedicated bike lane that was added to the street in late 2015. The bike lane is 10-foot-wide lane from Foss Way to West Staunton Road.

City of Troy Public Service and Safety Director Patrick Titterington said plans are in the works to connect the Adams Street bike lane to downtown sites and to the existing bike path routes.

City officials said they chose to add the wider bike lane on the west side of the road instead of splitting it on each side due to visibility on the overpass and school traffic.

Motorists can be cited for using the bike lane to pass stopped traffic, especially near the Troy Junior High School during morning and afternoon school traffic.

The Troy Police Department reminds the public the bike lane is for cyclists only and is clearly marked with signage and lane markings.

At the Planning Commission meeting last week, city staff presented a draft of the city’s Complete Streets program, which includes proposed bike lane styles. The plan also included the city’s future thoroughfare improvements. One of the performance measure components of the plan includes increasing the number of miles of on-street bicycle routes and increasing the number of bicycle racks.

Last week, Mayor Michael Beamish said it was a city goal to increase its League of American Cyclists designation from Bronze status to Silver as part of its “Bicycle Friendly Community” initiative.

The Troy Daily News asked residents to share their thoughts about the Adams Street bike lane on its Facebook page. The majority of comments suggested the roadway should be restored back to its orginal two-lane configuration.

Officers to target motorists using bike lane

By Melanie Yingst myingst@civitasmedia.com

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews

Follow Melanie Yingst on Twitter @Troydailynews