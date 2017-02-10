Edison to host Black History Month speaker

PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is celebrating Black History Month with a special evening that focuses on civility. The free event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6-8 p.m. in the Robinson Theater of the Piqua campus.

The event will begin with a social hour and will include African dance performances, musicians, poetry readings, trivia, and a special keynote address from Dr. Gene Moore Jr. titled “Civility: Where has the American Dream Gone?”

A speaker admired for his commitment to the success of today’s youth, Dr. Moore aims to inspire audiences. In his lifetime, Dr. Moore has served in several capacities that support his mission, including youth pastor, young scholars program advisor, career manager, academic advisor, and instructor. Additionally, he is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and has served in key leadership roles and projects dedicated to community service.

Reverend Dr. Moore also currently serves as the associate dean of University College for Central State University and as pastor of New Life Baptist Church.

The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College is committed to advancing the College’s academic mission and goals in the areas of diversity, equality, inclusion and human rights by leading efforts to define, assess, and cultivate diversity as both an institutional value and an academic priority.

The Black History Month events are sponsored, in part, by Edison State Community College, Unity National Bank, and U.S. Bank. For more information, contact Marva Archibald, Diversity Committee chairperson, by calling (937) 778-7908 or emailing marchibald@edisonohio.edu.

Moore http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DrGeneMoore.jpg Moore

Dr. Gene Moore Jr. to discuss civility