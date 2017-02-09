Board certifies May primary election

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections certified the candidates and issues for the May 2 primary and special election during their meeting Thursday afternoon.

“We did not have any that were disqualified,” Director Bev Kendall said about the candidates.

The candidates are all candidates for Troy City Council. The following Republicans had their petitions approved to be placed on the ballot:

• President: Martha A. Baker

• Treasurer: Melvin R. Shane

• First ward: Thomas M. Kendall

• Second ward: John Terwilliger

• Third ward: John W. Schweser

• Fourth ward: Bobby W. Phillips

• Fifth ward: William G. Rozell and William Twiss

• Sixth ward: Brock Heath

• At large: Thomas Andrew Brinkman, William Lutz, Robin Irene Oda, Todd D. Severt, and Lynne B. Snee

Democratic candidate Cynthia Schaefer was also approved, but she will not appear on the May 2 primary election ballot. Schaefer will appear on the November ballot running for election for the second ward for Troy City Council.

Miami County Municipal Court judge candidate Samuel L. Huffman was also approved and will appear on the November ballot.

The following issues were also approved:

• Bethel schools 2.0 mills construction levy renewal

• Bethel schools 2.0 mills operating expense levy renewal

• City of Troy 0.25 percent income tax operation recreation

• Tipp City schools 13.90 mills emergency requirements (renewal combining two levies)

• Village of Casstown 3.0 mills general operating expenses renewal

The local liquor option for the north Shell station in Piqua to sell alcohol on Sundays was also approved, but it will appear on the ballot in November and not May.

Also during their meeting, the board approved a contract of $2,800 to Dominion Voting to train office staff on ballot set-up with the Global Election Management System (GEMS) vote-counting systems. That cost is for two days of training.

Thursday’s meeting was also the last official meeting for board members Jose Lopez and Dean Tamplin, as their terms expire in March.

“I’d like to thank all of you for your service,” Lopez said.

Tamplin shared Lopez’s sentiments, adding, “It’s been an honor to serve on a truly bipartisan board.”

The Miami County Republican and Democrat parties will be voting on and appointing new members to fill their seats.

By Sam Wildow swildow@dailycall.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@dailycall.com or (937) 451-3336

